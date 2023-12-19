New partnership is bad news for van criminals

A YORKSHIRE plumber featured on Dragon’s Den has teamed up with a major electrical wholesaler to help combat vehicle crime and protect livelihoods.

Mike Horsfall’s groundbreaking VanGuardian alarm system caught the attention of bosses at YESSS Electrical – and a new partnership means it’s available through their branches nationwide.

VanGuardian is a cost-effective pre-emptive alarm that protects vehicle exteriors from damage and theft.

After being showcased on the BBC Dragon’s Den programme to great acclaim earlier this year, the patented product is now being stocked in YESSS Electrical’s 96 UK outlets and online .

Tired of thefts

Heating engineer Mike Horsfall created the VanGuardian concept after spending more than 35 years as a tradesman in Leeds.

Sick of losing tools, materials and other personal and work assets to thieves repeatedly targeting his van, and disillusioned at the lack of an affordable alternative security product, he came up with his own solution.

The VanGuardian alarm fixes securely to the outside of a vehicle and deters theft by activating on contact, providing a 110dB audible alert to thwart the actions of anyone touching a door or panel, preventing criminal damage and protecting valuables.

Designed and developed in the UK, it requires no drilling or wiring to install and as well as covering rear, side and cargo doors, it can be used as a highly effective pipe carrier and roof rack alarm.

After proving popular with tradesmen, the range is now being widely used to protect motorhomes, caravans, horseboxes and camper vans, giving owners peace of mind while they sleep, or when the vehicle is parked up at home.

At its core are highly responsive triaxial accelerometers that detect contact, and the system’s seven levels of sensitivity adjustment ensure precise detection, ignoring false alarms from environmental factors like wind.

Operated by a single remote control, a range of dual and single alarm bundles and accessories are available – and with thousands of units already sold, not a single break-in has been reported by users.

Mike said: “Standard factory-fitted alarms activating after the doors are open is too late – the damage is done! And the trend towards adding locks also does not deter van crime if thieves are afforded the time to operate. That’s why we created VanGuardian.

“I looked at existing technology and thought about how it could work for us. Now VanGuardian draws instant attention to criminal activity, eliminating the time that thieves need to operate and forcing them to retreat before any damage is done. It’s also a really strong visual deterrent to potential thieves.

“I’m really pleased and excited that VanGuardian is now available through YESSS Electrical and it will help many more vehicle owners protect their assets.”

In February 2023 Michael appeared on the BBC’s Dragon’s Den programme to secure investment, but while his creation impressed the panel, he left empty-handed.

He is already working on a new version of the VanGuardian alarm with upgraded features, as well as new security products aimed at the sport and leisure market.

Adam Padley, head of YESSS Electrical’s Security Division, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Mike and the team at VanGuardian. We know all too well working with tradespeople how van crime is on the rise, with vehicles being damaged and tools stolen in the process.

“Most van alarm systems won’t alert you in time due to them only activating once your van has been breached, meaning your tools will have been stolen before you can alert authorities.

“It makes us proud knowing we can help combat this with VanGuardian and protect our hard-working customers.”

More information on VanGuardian can be found here .