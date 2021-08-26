New Service Activated Roadside Assistance programme

Home, roadside and European assistance provided for 12 months with every service

Applicable for vehicles 3-10 years old and up to 100k miles

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has launched a new Service Activated Roadside Assistance programme (SARA), which provides Mitsubishi customers with free breakdown and recovery assistance for 12 months when a vehicle is serviced at an authorised Mitsubishi dealership.

For vehicles 3-10 years old and up to 100k miles, the new SARA programme will provide free home, road and European assistance for 12 months, or until the next service, when a customer has their Mitsubishi vehicle serviced at a participating Authorised Mitsubishi dealership, potentially saving customers hundreds of pounds on alternative cover.

Toby Marshall, Director of Aftersales, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said, “The SARA programme provides customers with the peace of mind and knowledge that should the unexpected happen, then Mitsubishi Motors in the UK and its dedicated Mitsubishi dealer network are on hand to assist.”

Jon Tolliday, Head of Automotive Roadside and Customer Management Services at Allianz Partners added, ‘‘Allianz Partners have provided Roadside Assistance to Mitsubishi Motors in the UK for nearly 30 years. We are delighted to extend our relationship in supporting Mitsubishi’s Aftersales proposition with the introduction of SARA and how it provides tangible enhanced value to the Mitsubishi Service offer.’’

Following the announcement that International Motors will takeover the Mitsubishi Motors in the UK aftersales business in October, Mitsubishi drivers will see no difference in the standards of service they receive from Mitsubishi Motors in the UK and can continue to rely on their local Mitsubishi dealer for aftersales support.

For further information visit https://bit.ly/MitsubishiAssistance