New Sunniside residential development plans set to go on show

The outline site layout for Banks Property's proposed Sunniside residential development

Plans for a proposed new residential development in a Gateshead village are set to go on show for the first time.

Developer Banks Property is bringing forward plans for a new development to the south of Sunniside, which would see up to 210 family homes being built on a 12.7 hectare site between the A6076 and Pennyfine Lane.

The development would include a 30 per cent provision of affordable housing, as well as a biodiversity net gain of at least ten per cent, and would also see new areas of public open space and green corridors being created within it.

The existing elevated point at the centre of the site which currently overlooks the north would be maintained and opened up as a public viewpoint to offer views over the surrounding area, the Tyne Valley and beyond.

A range of property types would be built to meet different local needs, with air source heat pumps and electric car charging points being installed at each one as standard, while the site would also deliver substantial contributions towards local healthcare and educational facilities.

New accesses off the A6076 and Pennyfine Lane would enable access to the development, with only pedestrians and cyclists able to travel through it between them, while a new controlled crossing over the A6076 would be installed to improve access to the nearby Tanfield Railway.

Banks Property will now be holding two consultation events at the Community Centre on Church Street in Marley Hill to introduce its proposals to local people.

The first one will run between 230pm and 6pm on Monday 13th July, with the second following on Tuesday 21st July from noon until 3pm.

Members of the project team will be on hand at both events to speak to visitors about the plans, to answer any questions they may have and to collect feedback from them.

The family-owned firm is expecting to submit a planning application for the project to Gateshead Council later this year – and if it is approved, work could start on site in 2028.

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says: “This will be a high-quality development in which we’re looking to create a range of sustainable, contemporary homes in a great location that is well connected to local facilities and that would make a significant contribution towards delivering more much-needed housing in the area.

“The high proportion of affordable homes it includes will give more people an even greater opportunity to stay in or move to the area, while there will also be a clear focus on making the most of the environment features that the site offers.

“Feedback from local people is always essential in helping us finalise all our development designs and we’re holding these community events to give residents the chance to speak directly to our project team about all the different aspects of our proposals.”

For further information on Banks Property’s proposed Sunniside development, please visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/sunniside

The Banks Property project team can be contacted at any time via sunniside@banksgroup.co.uk