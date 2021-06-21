The biggest club launch that the North East has seen in a decade is set for August bank holiday weekend featuring one of the most iconic names in dance music.

Based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the new 1500 capacity ‘super-club features 3 separate rooms, a groundbreaking sound system from L-Acoustic, and a state-of-the-art, fully immersive light and visual show.

BBC Radio 1 legend Pete Tong and Horse Meat Disco open the venue on Friday 27th with support from Charlie Hedges, Mighty Mouse, and Natasha Kitty Katt.

Local resident DJs John Dance, Jonny Burn, and Kev Cannon will be on support duties all weekend.

There are few individuals in the world of dance music who can claim the kind of influence Pete Tong has had over the last twenty years.

As the voice of BBC Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming, Pete has held a commanding presence over the industry for more than two decades With an unparalleled ear for new talent, Tong has become the leading tastemaker of the electronic generation. Quite simply, an industry icon.

Also appearing on Friday night is the UK’s finest disco collective, Horse Meat Disco.

The four-strong DJ collective of Jim Stanton, James Hillard, Luke Howard, and Severino Panzetta has become a mainstay of leading festival stages and with monthly residencies in London, New York, Berlin and Lisbon they have established themselves as one of the world’s most successful disco club brands.

Behind this exciting new project are John Dance, Marty Smith, and Rob Seaman. With over 30 years of experience in the music industry, Marty has key local knowledge in the North East’s nightlife scene, working at some of the region’s most famous venues.

Directors behind The Lofts l-r Rob Seaman, John Dance, Marty Smith

Rob has worked in the Balearic Islands since the early 90s. During his time there he was Director of the world-famous Café Mambo where he was instrumental in bringing BBC Radio 1’s weekly broadcasts to the venue. He also worked with Pete Tong on his Wonderland nights and the Swedish House Mafia during their inaugural year at Pacha.

He then moved to Mallorca, working as VIP Director for Ibiza Rocks before launching the groundbreaking youth concept hotel BH Mallorca with its 7,000 capacity live events venue and festival level production.

Rob brings with him an incredible wealth of experience, expertise, and a network of talent that would be hard to match.

Says Rob:

‘Our aim is to build on the excellent reputation Newcastle already has and raise its profile still further. We are booking international artists from different genres and can mix up the styles on the same night in the different rooms. We will have something to offer everyone at The Lofts and look forward to welcoming music fans not just from the local area but from throughout the UK’.

Tickets are on sale TODAY for the opening night. Please go to LINK to secure your place at this a not to be missed event!

For more information on any of the above please go to https://www.theloftsne1.co.uk