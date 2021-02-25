The family of former professional footballer and manager Justin Edinburgh is celebrating their latest win, having secured charity status for the foundation established in his memory.

The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation was set up following the former Leyton Orient manager and Tottenham Hotspur player’s sad passing, after he suffered a cardiac arrest at a gym in 2019.

Since then, Justin’s son Charlie, along with his daughter Cydnie and wife Kerri, have been campaigning for ‘Justin’s Law’ – a change in legislation that will save countless many lives.

The foundation has already raised a staggering £250,000 to fund CPR training and education and supply defibrillators to sports and fitness venues. The funds also support the Edinburgh family’s core goal – campaigning to make defibrillators a legal requirement at every health and sports facility in the UK.

Now, with the help of the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and specialist sports and charities lawyers at Newcastle-based Muckle LLP, the foundation has become a registered charity, enabling it to secure vital financial and grant funding benefits, including eligibility for Gift Aid and other tax exemptions.

Charlie Edinburgh said: “Becoming a registered charity means the world to us and it is a proud day for everyone involved. It is a perfect tribute and a lasting legacy to my dad who was much loved and respected inside and outside of football.

“Dad was always super-fit and it was a devastating blow to everyone when he passed away at just 49. The tragedy is that, had a defibrillator been onsite at the time of his cardiac arrest, it could have bought precious minutes that may have saved his life.

“Many venues across the country are not equipped with defibrillators or enough CPR trained staff and through Justin’s Law and the foundation we hope to help put that right.

“We’ve done a lot of work to solidify and get the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation name and brand out there, raised some amazing funds through generous donations and already supplied defibrillators to venues in different parts of the country.

“Obtaining charity status is really going to help us take our mission to the next level, and we are grateful to the PFA and Muckle for their guidance in helping us achieve this latest milestone.

“Since our family founded the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation, we’ve been blown away by the support the football community and everyone else have shown us. Thanks to them, our charity continues to move forward towards our goal of saving more lives and I know dad would be incredibly proud of what we’ve already achieved together.”

Dave Palmer, community liaison executive at the PFA, said: “It has been a privilege and pleasure to support and see the outstanding progress of the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation since the sad and tragic passing of Justin in 2019. Charlie and the family have brought all the football community together to campaign and raise substantial funds to support their key objectives.

“Congratulations to the family and trustees on becoming a registered charity. We have no doubt that the Foundation will go from strength to strength in the future. We wish them continued success and would also like to thank our trusted associate Muckle LLP for their expertise and guidance through this process.”

Muckle LLP lawyer Tom Justice, who advised the foundation alongside partner John Devine, added: “The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation is such a worthwhile cause and the support the organisation has already received speaks volumes about Justin’s reputation and the hard work Charlie and the rest of the trustees have put in.

“It’s been a genuine pleasure to work with Charlie and his family. Gaining charitable status can be complicated, with strict regulations and criteria to meet, so we’re delighted to have helped them achieve this status and look forward to seeing all the great work the foundation will do as a registered charity.”