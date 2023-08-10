New Volkswagen Amarok goes on sale with standard five-year warranty, the 5+ Promise

Order books open for new Amarok with prices starting from £33,000*

Price includes enhanced warranty and service plan, the 5+ Promise

Includes five services, five years’ warranty and five years’ roadside assistance**

Saves customers up to £2,300 and provides total peace of mind

Milton Keynes, UK, 29 June 2023 – The new Volkswagen Amarok pick-up has gone on sale with the 5+ Promise standard warranty and service plan, providing the ultimate peace of mind to all new buyers.

The enhanced plan includes five services (comprising three Oil Change services, two Oil Change and Inspection services plus three MOTs), a five-year warranty (extended from the standard three years and up to 200,000 km or 124,000 miles) cover across the UK and Europe, and five years’ roadside assistance (extended from the standard three)**.

The new Amarok is available to order from £33,000 + VAT which includes the 5+ Promise within the price*. In total, this package, would cost customers up to £2,300 if they were all purchased separately.

The premium pick-up is available in a choice of four trims: Life, Style, PanAmericana and Aventura. A longer wheelbase and shorter overhangs improve the Amarok’s off-road ability, and mean much more space in the cab.

Visually, the new Amarok’s front end is characterised by bold horizontal upper radiator grille crossbars, while the rear end is distinguished by new C-shaped rear lights.

Customers can see the new Amarok in Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ network of over 60 UK Van Centres now; or virtually explore the model from the comfort of their own home. Follow this link to find out more, or scan the QR code below to see a life-size 3D model of the pick-up in all trims and colours.

For more information on the new Volkswagen Amarok, visit: https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/new-vehicles/new-amarok.html

