One of the North’s largest independent lift companies has continued its rapid expansion by investing in a new site in Warrington – creating jobs in the process.

Pickerings Lifts, whose head office is in Stockton-on-Tees, wants to extend its footprint in the North West of the UK and the new site will complement its existing facility in Manchester.

The family-owned firm has a long and proud tradition repairing, maintaining and installing lifts, escalators, loading systems and mobility equipment since starting out in 1854. The opening of the Warrington site – Pickerings Lifts twelfth office – is the next phase in the company’s organic growth.

The move has created five jobs, including a role for an apprentice. Newly appointed regional manager Paul Dixon explained: “This investment and expansion will allow us to serve existing and potential customers in Liverpool and Cheshire, as well as North Wales and Stoke.”

It is part of a wider strategic plan to grow the business with a focus on winning more mobility service contracts. Currently servicing 3,000 mobility units across the UK, Pickerings Lifts works with public and private sector customers including care homes, local authorities and the NHS to supply, install, repair and maintain stairlifts, hoists, medical beds and other mobility products.

Paul Brooks, managing director of Pickerings Lifts, said: “Our Warrington branch marks the latest milestone in our exciting journey. We now have twelve regional offices and are planning more at a time when our bigger competitors are closing theirs down and smaller competitors can’t cover the whole country.

“We’ve built our size and strong reputation in the marketplace over many decades, and yet we still retain the personal touch and values on which the business has been founded. We’re a friendly professional face rather than a voice on a corporate telephone line. That’s the crucial, person-to-person relationship that has disappeared from some of the bigger competitors.”

Pickerings Lifts is one of the premier independent suppliers of lifts and lift maintenance, refurbishment and modification services in the UK. As part of its expansion the company has introduced other services, including the installation and maintenance of escalators, loading bay lifts and systems and mobility lifts for businesses. It works with a wide range of customers across several industries and types of buildings – from modern new-builds to Grade II-listed buildings, bustling city developments and quiet country retreats.

More information about Pickerings Lifts can be found at https://www.pickeringslifts.co.uk/