A NEW project to engage young people in Washington in creative activities and experiences is being launched this week.

The project, Creative You, will also support young people’s emotional and mental wellbeing, and self-esteem and confidence.

The project is funded by Washington Area Committee over two years, and will be based at Arts Centre Washington and led by Sunderland Culture in partnership with Washington Mind.

Matthew Blyth, Audience Development Officer at Arts Centre Washington, explained: “Creative You aims to develop the skills and confidence of up to 450 young people aged 11 to 19 from all backgrounds to tell stories that are important and relevant to them through the arts.”

A series of free creative taster sessions will launch the programme, starting next week. Sessions include:

Create your own Pottery session 1, (Tuesday July 26 1.30-3.30pm);

Introduction to Filmmaking, (Thursday July 28, 10am-12noon);

Create your own Pottery session 2 (Tuesday August 2 1.30-3.30pm);

Pop and Contemporary Dance (Thursday August 4, 1.30 – 30pm);

An Introduction to Song Writing (Tuesday August 9, 1.30-3.30pm);

Learn to Clown! (Physical Theatre) (Thursday August 11, 10am-12noon);

Glass Painting (Tuesday August 16, 1.30-3.30pm);

Make your own Tie Dye (Thursday August 18 10am-12noon);

Meditative Rock Mandalas (Rock Painting) (Tuesday August 23, 1.30-3.30pm);

First Steps into Radio Drama (Thursday August 25, 10am-12noon);

Learn Lino Printing (Tuesday August 30, 1.30-3.30pm);

Write your own Rap Music with Kema Kay (Thursday September 1, 10am-12noon)

These sessions will be followed in the Autumn by three ‘Creative You hubs’ offering weekly participatory activities across Washington.

Work produced by young people in the sessions and workshops will be showcased through exhibitions, events and activities in public spaces, including next year’s Bright Lights Youth Art Festival at Arts Centre Washington

Matt added: “The project is inspired by storytelling in all its different forms and will enable young people to tell their stories through a range of artforms, visual arts, performance, music, creative writing.”

Coun Len Lauchlan, Chair of Washington Area Committee, said: “This a brilliant opportunity for young people from across Washington to have a go at a whole range of creative experiences over the summer, from pottery and film-making to song writing and learning to clown. It’s a fantastic project that Washington Area Committee has been happy to fund.

“There really is something for everyone and best of all it’s free. So, I’d encourage anyone aged 11 to 19 who lives in Washington to check out the wide range of taster sessions and sign up for anything that appeals.”

To find out more and sign up visit www.artscentrewashington.co.uk or call 0191 561 3455