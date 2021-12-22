A Wallsend NHS worker is starting the New Year with a new car, thanks to Bristol Street Motors and St Oswald’s Hospice.

Bristol Street Motors donated a Hyundai i10 Connect, which was the star prize in the charity’s annual raffle.

Janet Hanson, an NHS Administrator, regularly supports St Oswald’s Hospice through the raffle, its light up a life campaign and buying from the charity’s shops to show she is grateful for the excellent care and support her mum and a good friend received.

Janet said: “I’ve bought a raffle ticket for a few years now but never expected to win anything, never mind a car!

“I have been saving hard for a new car, so I am absolutely over the moon to win this gorgeous Hyundai i10. I still can’t believe it.

“It will make such a difference having a car of my own. My husband, a hospital porter, and I currently car share, so I drop him off and pick him up after late night shifts. Now we’ll both be mobile!”

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Bristol Street Motors said: “St Oswald’s Hospice is an invaluable charity which aims to improve the quality of life for people living with a life-limiting illness.

“We have supported the Gosforth-based charity and the outstanding work it does for a number of years. We look forward to continuing this important partnership.”

Danielle Harvey, Community Fundraising Manager said: “We’re so happy that Janet has won the car, she hasn’t stopped smiling since we told her and I’m sure she’s still grinning now. We’re so grateful to Bristol Street Motors for donating such a wonderful car.

“Our Big Car Raffle this year has managed to raise over £45,000 and we couldn’t have done it without the generosity of Robert Forrester and the team at Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Silverlink, and of course the incredible community and supporters of St Oswald’s Hospice, who have bought tickets, shared with friends and family, and donated to us throughout the year. Thank you for all of your support and we’ll see you again next year!”