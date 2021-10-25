Newcastle Building Society now has a new home in West Denton after it completed the switch to a bigger and more customer-friendly branch within Denton Park Shopping Centre.

The move, which sees the Society occupy a prominent unit next to Morrison’s supermarket just a short walk from its previous location, attracted significant interest from customers even before the work on the new site was completed.

After a six-figure investment, the new 1,200 sq ft branch will provide customers with even better access to services, information and advice, and features improved meeting spaces for customers to discuss all aspects of personal financial planning.

A dedicated community room forms part of the new design and is available for local people and community groups to use free of charge for events and activities.

Samantha Martlew, West Denton branch manager at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have opened the doors of our new branch to customers after months of work and planning. I’m sure people will find the new location much easier to access, with lots more space to better serve our community. I’m really excited that the new design includes a dedicated community room and we’ve had several groups book the space already – even before the new branch opened!”

Investment into the West Denton branch is part of the Society’s commitment to maintaining access to face-to-face financial services in local communities. After a Covid-enforced pause, the Society has restarted its multi-million pound branch investment programme, which also includes a full refurbishment of its branch in Bishop Auckland.

Stuart Miller, chief customer officer at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We know there is a strong demand for access to face-to-face financial services and that people place a real value on friendly, local customer service. Our new branch in West Denton is a fantastic space for customers and colleagues and a great example of our commitment to communities. After putting a pause on our branch investment programme because of the pandemic it’s also a genuine moment of celebration to open the doors to another new branch in our region.”

Find out more about Newcastle Building Society, including details of your nearest branch at www.newcastle.co.uk