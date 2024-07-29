Newcastle United’s Season Tickets Fifth-Most Expensive in the Premier League

Newcastle United (IOIO Images)

Newcastle United has the fifth most expensive season ticket across the Premier League and Europe, starting from £662.

Ahead of the 2024/2025 season, football fans across Europe have seen varying increases in season ticket prices.

With this in mind, the ticketing experts at SeatPick sought to compare European season ticket prices to the Premier League. To do so, the experts sourced official ticket price data from each club across the five biggest European football leagues, to reveal the most and least affordable season tickets for fans.

Key Points:

Newcastle United’s cheapest season ticket price has increased by 10.3% to £ 662 this season

to £ this season Arsenal has the most expensive season ticket in Europe, with tickets starting from £1,073

has the most expensive season ticket in Europe, with tickets starting from Tottenham follow in second with season tickets starting from £856

follow in second with season tickets starting from The average Premier League season ticket for 24/25 is £594, in comparison to £297 on average for Serie A, £225 for La Liga, £179 for the Bundesliga, and £173 for Ligue 1.

in comparison to on average for for for the and for Ligue 1. Ligue 1’s Brest season ticket prices are the cheapest across Europe this season (£42), 82% cheaper than the cheapest Premier League season ticket (West Ham, £345)

The results: The most expensive season tickets in Europe

# Team League 24/25 Cheapest Adult Ticket (£) 1 Arsenal Premier League £1,073 2 Tottenham Premier League £856 3 Chelsea Premier League £810 4 Liverpool Premier League £713 5 Newcastle United Premier League £662 6 Aston Villa Premier League £640 7 Bournemouth Premier League £633 8 Fulham Premier League £619 9 Brighton Premier League £595 10 Man Utd Premier League £579

SeatPick can reveal that Newcastle United has the fifth highest season ticket prices in the Premier League and across Europe. Their cheapest season ticket stands at £662, a 10.3% increase from the 23/24 season. This is over three times the price of La Liga side, Villarreal (£198), and over five times the price of a season ticket for TSG Hoffenheim (£126).

Arsenal has the most expensive season ticket in Europe

In general, Arsenal has the most expensive season ticket in Europe. Arsenal’s cheapest season ticket for the 24/25 season stands at £1,073, a 10% increase from last season (£974). In comparison to other European teams, this is six times more than Bayer Leverkusen’s season ticket (£174), and almost three times as much as FC Barcelona (£378).

Real Betis has the most expensive season tickets outside of the Premier League

La Liga side Real Betis has the 18th most expensive season ticket in Europe and the most expensive outside Europe. Their cheapest ticket stands at £447 for the 24/25 season, a 10.4% increase from last season (£404). This is £22 more expensive than Premier League title winners Manchester City’s cheapest season ticket (£425).

For the full breakdown, please see the data set here.

Methodology:

SeatPick sought to uncover the state of football season ticket prices across Europe. Season ticket prices for the top five European clubs from 23/24 and 24/25 were sourced from official club websites and other sources. Please note that season prices for some clubs include member and non-member rates (Please see the dataset for the key) Also, note that not all data could be found for every club, so these have been removed from the dataset. Data was ranked by the cheapest season tickets for the upcoming 2024/2025 season. The Google Finance formula was used to convert prices from EUR to GBP. The percentage increase was calculated and clubs were ranked according to ticket price change for their most expensive season tickets available. Please find the full dataset here. This data was collected on 22nd July 2024 and is accurate as of then.