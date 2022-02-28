NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) has been ranked fifth overall out of 402 organisations in the UK by Stonewall, the world’s second largest LGBTQ+ charity.
The ranking comes as part of Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers Index which ranks best organisations for LGBTQ+ employees.
NHSBSA has also been recognised as a Gold Award Employer, a new award running alongside the top 100 as part of Stonewall’s Bring Yourself to Work campaign, which highlights the importance of inclusive work environments.
For twenty years, the charity Stonewall has been supporting employers to create welcoming workplaces for lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer people.
According to the charity’s research, more than a third of LGBTQ+ staff (35 per cent) hide who they are at work, while one in five (18 per cent) have been the target of negative comments because they’re LGBTQ+.
Michael Brodie, Chief Executive at NHS Business Services Authority said: “Diversity matters. Inclusion matters. The benefits of creating inclusive workplaces where everyone can give and be their best has been proven many times over.
“We are delighted therefore to have been recognised as the fifth highest ranking organisation in the UK by Stonewall. We have leapt from 51st place last time around to be ranked as fifth this year. This is testimony to our commitment to the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer people in our organisation.”
“Just as importantly our LGBTQ+ Colleague Network have won a highly commended award for their hard work and contributions to making the NHSBSA an inclusive place to work over the last year.”
Liz Ward, Director of Programmes at Stonewall said: “We spend so much of our time at work, and our career can be a huge part of how we define ourselves. Every single lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer person should be able to be themself at work. From understanding how HR policies, such as parental leave, will affect them, to being reassured that they can speak openly about their lives and partners at the coffee machine, the impact of inclusive workplaces can be life-changing.”
“It’s fantastic that NHSBSA have gained the Gold Award Employer for their efforts and commitment to creating an inclusive work environment, and we look forward to seeing and supporting the rest of their inclusion journey.”
The Stonewall Top 100 Employers list this year can be found on the Stonewall website, as well as further information about the importance of LGBTQ+ inclusion.
Stonewall’s Top Employer List 2022:
1- Macquarie Group
2 – Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
3 – Clifford Chance LLP
3 – Victim Support
5 – NHS Business Services Authority
6 – Jacobs Engineering limited
7 – Cardiff University
8 – Slaughter and May
9 – Sky UK
10 – Pinsent Masons LLP
11 – Citi
12 – Riverside
13 – Mayer Brown International LLP
14 – King’s College London
14 – St Mungo’s
16 – Environment Agency
17 – KPMG UK
18 – Eversheds Sutherland LLP
19 – Pearson
20 – Touchstone
21 – Leigh Day
22 – The University of Manchester
23 – Stockport Homes Group
23 – Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
23 – Tesco Stores Ltd
26 – Swansea University
27 – Aviva
28 – Solicitors Regulation Authority
29 – Skills Development Scotland
30 – Greater London Authority
31 – Irwin Mitchell LLP
32 – HSBC
33 – Teach First
34 – Leicestershire Police
35 – University of Plymouth
36 – Bank of America
37 – Mace
38 – Surrey Police
39 – Cardiff and Vale University Health Board
40 – Severn Trent
40 – Home Group
40 – Allen & Overy
40 – Vodafone
44 – Rolls-Royce
45 – Thoughtworks
46 – bp
47 – Wrexham Glyndwr University
47 – Camden Council
49 – Sussex Police
49 – NatWest Group
49 – GSK
52 – S2
53 – Charles Russell Speechlys LLP
53 – Linklaters
53 – Oliver Wyman
56 – Enterprise Rent-A-Car
57 – Bank of England
58 – NHS England and NHS Improvement
59 – dentsu
59 – Unilever
61 – Moody’s
61 – Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
63 – The House of Lords
64 – University of Bristol
64 – Department for International Trade
64 – Public Health Wales
67 – De Montfort University
67 – Fidelity International
67 – Financial Ombudsman Service
70 – Burness Paull LLP
71 – Royal Navy
71 – The Insolvency Service
73 – TSB Bank
74 – Fujitsu Services
75 – University of Greenwich
75 – Avon and Somerset Police
77 – Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust
77 – Kingsley Napley LLP
79 – Credit Suisse
79 – RPC
81 – OC&C Strategy Consultants
82 – M&S Bank
83 – Financial Conduct Authority
84 – Leicestershire County Council
85 – Omnicom Media Group
86 – Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
86 – Santander UK
88 – The University of Salford
89 – The Scottish Government
89 – NELFT
89 – RSM UK
89 – EY
93 – Greater Manchester Combined Authority (Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service)
94 – Surrey & Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
94 – Wellcome Trust
96 – Imperial College London
96 – Zurich Insurance
98 – University of Roehampton
99 – Mastercard
100 – Thames Water Utilities Ltd
100 – Barclays
100 – L&Q