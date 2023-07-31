NIO launches the EL6, a Smart Electric All-Round SUV in Europe

NIO EL6 will be available in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway

The EL6 will be available in a subscription model, as well as for purchase

NIO also launches the ET5 Touring in Europe today

June, 16, 2023, Munich – Smart electric vehicle company NIO has today launched its EL6 in Europe. The smart electric all-round SUV promises users in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Norway an experience beyond their expectations.

The EL6 adopts NIO’s pure, sophisticated, and progressive design language while showcasing its “Design for AD” philosophy, which sees the brand’s watchtower sensor layout seamlessly blending with the vehicle’s roof, setting a new paradigm for the design of smart EVs. It measures 4,854 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width, 1,703 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,915 mm.

A cocooning double-layer dashboard design takes inspiration from nature, benefitting from sustainable rattan and invisible air vents. For the first time, the EL6 features tailor-made acoustic fabric on the speakers, enhancing the audio experience while providing a premium look and feel. Thanks to the EL6 offering the largest openable sunroof in its class, almost one square meter of natural sunlight can enter the cabin to further boost the atmosphere.

With the user experience of the utmost importance, NIO has put great focus on comfort and convenience. NIO’s premium, proprietary seat platform – capable of 20-way adjustment for the driver’s seat – has been developed in-house by NIO’s engineers. The seats feature a multi-layer comfort system with nine layers of supporting materials.

An upgraded passenger Lounge Seat boasts exceptional features such as 22-way adjustment, including a comfortable zero-gravity position that can be engaged with a single tap. Reclining mode, capable of rotating through 160-degrees, delivers extra comfort thanks to the adjusting leg rest, offering a near-horizontal resting position. It also features ventilation, an eight-point massage system, and three-zone heating available separately for the seat cushion, back and leg rests. The rear row of seating also comes with power adjustable seats.

Alongside a comfortable ride, the EL6 boasts flexible storage space with a three-layer trunk offering a maximum volume of 668 liters. The rear seats can be folded down in a 40/20/40 layout, generating further storage space up to 1,430 liters.

Encompassing NIO’s high-performance DNA, the EL6 features a standard dual-motor four-wheel drive system comprising of a 150 kW front induction motor and a 210 kW rear permanent magnet motor, with a total power output of 360 kW and a peak torque of 700 Nm. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, while high-performance four-piston fixed calipers deliver a braking distance of just 34.5 meters from 100 km/h.

Users can choose from nine driving modes. NIO’s proprietary Intelligent Chassis Controller (ICC) works with the car’s Continuous Damping Control (CDC) system to make up to 500 damping adjustments per second. It only takes 0.01 seconds to complete a damping force adjustment of over 6,000 N, providing comfortable flexible control over the vehicle’s dynamics. NIO is debuting its Intelligent Smooth Stop (ISS) on the ES6, which can automatically adjust its braking force.

The EL6 comes with NIO AQUILA Super Sensing, consisting of 33 high-performance sensing units, and NIO ADAM Super Computing with four NVIDIA Drive Orin X chips, achieving a computing power of 1,016 TOPS.

The EL6 features a Heads-up Display (HUD) and intelligent Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) headlights as standard. Supported by the AQUILA Super Sensing system, the LiDAR works with the front-view cameras to automatically detect road conditions, controlling the lighting system to ensure accurate beam distribution while avoiding interference with other road users to enhance safety.

The EL6 is available in ten body colors and four interior themes, including two shades that are exclusive to the car – Galaxy Shadow for the exterior and Warm Gravel for the interior.

