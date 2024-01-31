Nissan announced as Official Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Partner of Manchester City’s charity

Manchester City’s charity, City in the Community, has today announced Nissan as its Official Equality Diversity and Inclusion Partner.

The new agreement is an expansion of Nissan’s support for City in the Community, which began in 2021.

To celebrate the announcement, Jack Grealish spent time with a City in the Community participant to find out more about the charity’s disability work.

Friday 1 December – Manchester City’s charity, City in the Community, has today announced Nissan as its first Official Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Partner.

Manchester City’s Official Automotive Partner, Nissan, the first global partner of City Football Group in 2014, will support all of City in the Community’s disability and LGBTQ+ projects for two years.

The announcement expands on Nissan’s current support of City in the Community that began in 2021. Since then, Nissan has been integral to the growth of the City in the Community’s One City Disability programme, including the support of Powerchair Football sessions by purchasing eight new chairs for young people to enjoy.

City in the Community and Nissan have also collaborated on successful campaigns and events since 2021 – including the Nissan Possibilities Project, which helps to create more opportunities for people from underrepresented communities, and City in the Community’s Blue Run fundraiser.

To celebrate the launch of the new partnership, City in the Community released a heart-warming video featuring Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, showcasing a surprise meeting with One City Disability participant, and super fan, Lucas.

Sam Dainty, Head of Partnerships and Fundraising at City in the Community, said: “We’re delighted to announce that Nissan is expanding its previous support, as they become our Official Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Partner.

“Inclusion is embedded into City in the Community, and we are passionate about breaking down barriers to participation so people in Greater Manchester can achieve their full potential. Not only does Nissan align with our values but also allows us to further expand our work.

“This relationship has been incredibly successful so far and we look forward to sustaining, and developing exciting opportunities for, our disability and LGBTQ+ work throughout this new agreement.”

Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director at Nissan GB, said: “We’re very proud to become the Official Equality Diversity and Inclusion Partner for Manchester City’s charity, City in the Community. It’s a wonderful organisation that reflects Nissan’s core values, and this new partnership builds on many successful collaborations since 2021. I look forward to seeing City in the Community continue its great work throughout 2024 and beyond.”

City in the Community will further celebrate its new partnership with Nissan at Manchester City’s home fixture on Sunday, International Day of People with Disabilities.

Activities include One City Disability showcase events on the stadium footprint before kick-off, as well as matchday interviews with Lucas about his one-in-a-lifetime experience and Nissan Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador, Richard Whitehead*.

For more information about City in the Community, visit www.mancity.com/CITC.