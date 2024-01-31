Building success with Isuzu D-Max

The UK construction market is thriving, with the expected revenue growth to almost £500 billion by 2027, driven by investments in various sectors.

5th December 2023 – The UK construction industry is booming, with a projected market revenue of nearly £400 billion in 2023. In this dynamic landscape, the Isuzu D-Max emerges as the go-to vehicle for construction businesses. With exceptional 1-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing capacity, and advanced safety features, it epitomises strength and reliability. Isuzu’s support for excellence in the industry through different awards like the FMB Master Builder and National Building & Construction Awards further underscores their commitment to this thriving market.

The construction industry in the United Kingdom is experiencing unprecedented growth, with forecasted market revenue of £381.74 billion in 2023, nearly doubling the figure from a decade ago (which stood at £198.29 billion in 2013). Moreover, the UK construction market is projected to reach a remarkable £476.6 billion by 2027, reflecting a staggering 25% growth in market revenue in just four years.1 This remarkable growth is driven by investments in various sectors, including transport, renewable energy, housing, industrial, and telecommunications infrastructure projects.

Construction companies have recognised significant cost savings when utilising pick-up trucks. The versatility and efficiency of these vehicles streamline operations, improving cost-effectiveness. Equally important is safety and compliance with industry regulations on UK construction sites. Modern pick-up trucks, equipped with advanced safety features, meet the highest industry standards. In this realm, the Isuzu D-Max stands out, boasting state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and an impressive 5-star Euro NCAP rating, reaffirming its commitment to safety. With its 1-tonne payload capacity, remarkable 3.5-tonne towing capability, and 4×4 shift-on-the-fly capabilities, the Isuzu D-Max sets a new industry standard for strength and versatility, making it the ultimate workhorse for construction businesses, excelling in heavy load transportation, material handling, and navigating challenging terrains.

Isuzu is deeply committed to the success and growth of the UK construction industry. As part of this commitment, they proudly sponsor the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) Master Builder Awards. The winner of this prestigious award receives the latest Isuzu D-Max pick-up, an acknowledgement of excellence in the construction field. In 2023, the deserving winner, Vantage & Co Group, received their brand new Isuzu D-Max at the winning construction project located in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham.

Additionally, Isuzu sponsors the National Building & Construction Awards (NBCA). The 2023 event, which took place on 16th November, celebrated outstanding contributions to the industry. The gold winner of the Isuzu-sponsored Innovation of the Year category at the NBCA is Exigere, London-based independent construction cost advisors, showcasing their exceptional innovation in the construction sector.

Alan Able, Isuzu UK Managing Director, shared his thoughts on Isuzu’s commitment to the construction industry, saying, “At Isuzu, we understand the critical role that pick-up trucks play in the success of construction businesses. Our Isuzu D-Max is designed with industry demands in mind, offering strength, safety, and versatility. Our sponsorship of the FMB Master Builder Awards and the National Building & Construction Awards reflects our dedication to supporting and celebrating excellence in this dynamic industry.”

The growth and potential of the UK construction market are clear, and pick-up trucks, particularly the Isuzu D-Max, are poised to play a vital role in the industry’s continued success. With advanced safety features, cost-saving capabilities, and a proven track record of durability, coupled with the incredible 1-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing capacity, and 4×4 shift-on-the-fly capabilities, the Isuzu D-Max is the ultimate choice for construction businesses looking to thrive in this booming market.

1Statista (2023) Forecast of the construction market revenue in the United Kingdom from 2012 to 2027, by segment https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1328878/construction-market-revenue-united-kingdom