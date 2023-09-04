Nissan global EV sales surpass 1-million-unit milestone

PARIS, France – Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announces today that global sales of its electric vehicles have surpassed the 1 million unit milestone, with almost one third of which have been to European customers.

Since its launch in December 2010, the Nissan LEAF has sold more than 650,000 units worldwide. The model, currently sold in approximately 50 markets centering on Japan, the U.S. and Europe, continues to be highly valued by customers around the globe and has won numerous, prestigious awards in multiple markets.

After the original LEAF won both European Car of the Year and World Car of the Year, production for European markets was localized in 2013 to Nissan’s Sunderland Plant in the UK, and more than 263,000 have been sold in the region to date.

In 2022, Nissan started sales of the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover. The Ariya features Nissan’s latest design language and technologies, such as e-4ORCE all wheel control and ProPILOT 2.0* advanced driver support. Its sophisticated design won the Auto Color Award 2021 Grand Prix in Japan and the Red Dot Design Award in Germany. The Ariya was also named in Wards top 10 Best Interiors & UX list and finished 3rd on the podium in the 2023 European Car of Year competition.

Under its commercial vehicle offering, Nissan launched its first electric van in Europe, the e-NV200, in 2014, which went on to sell more than 45,000 units across the continent, before the introduction of its successor, the Nissan Townstar EV, earlier this year.

Under its Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term vision, Nissan plans to launch 19 EV models globally by fiscal year 2030. The company also aims to launch EVs powered by all solid-state batteries developed in-house by fiscal year 2028 and to expand its EV lineup to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world.Two future EVs have already been announced for the European market, a new-generation electric crossover previewed by the CHILL-OUT concept model, and an all-new compact electric vehicle that will become the entry-level vehicle in Nissan’s electrified line-up.

Cumulative EV sales by region



Japan 230,000 North America 210,000 Europe 320,000 China 230,000 Other regions 10,000 Total 1,000,000



Notes:

– As of June 30, 2023

– Figures are rounded, represent vehicle units

*ProPILOT 2.0 available in Japan and US only

About Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania)

Nissan aims to become a truly sustainable company, driving towards a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

Sustainability is at the core of Nissan’s long-term vision, Ambition 2030. Responding to critical environmental, societal and customer needs, this strategy sets out to deliver electrified models and technological innovation in key markets globally, empowering mobility and beyond. Ambition 2030 supports Nissan’s goal which is to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products and operations by 2050. The Nissan AMIEO region, with EV36Zero at its centre, is primed to accelerate the shift to an electrified future.

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com.

