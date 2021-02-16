Nissan is the biggest selling electric vehicle (EV) brand to offer both cars and commercial vehicles, the biggest supplier of e-LCV and second overall in the 2020 UK EV league, with 10,674 registrations

Nissan e-NV200 is the UK’s best-selling electric commercial vehicle

New £249/mth PCP offer in January makes LEAF a desirable and accessible EV option for UK car buyers

Nissan is the UK’s biggest-selling brand to offer both electric cars and commercial vehicles, the biggest supplier of e-LCV, and the second most popular EV brand overall, according to figures released this month.

With new retail offers for January, including a £249/mth PCP on LEAF, there are compelling reasons for car buyers to choose Nissan in 2021 and make the switch to zero emissions driving.

Nissan sold a combined total of 10,674 electric vehicles in the UK during the last 12 months and the e-NV200, which is available as both a van and a seven-seat people-carrier, secured a 66% share of the e-LCV market over the last 12 months. Nissan sold 2,448 e-NV200 in 2020 – more than twice the sales of its nearest rival.

To maintain this EV lead, Nissan has launched its new year offers for January 2021.

The Nissan LEAF 40kWh N-Connecta is currently available to retail customers on a 0% finance PCP, with a 15% deposit and monthly payments of £249 per month# – finally putting to rest the perception that electric vehicles are any more expensive to buy than traditional rivals.

Capable of driving up to 168 miles (WLTP Combined) on a single charge, the LEAF 40kWh is joined in showrooms by a longer range 62kWH LEAF e+ version, which has a WLTP Combined range of up to 239 miles.

The Nissan e-NV200 – with a range of up to 124 miles WLTP Combined / 187 miles WLTP City – is similarly cost effective. Prices start from £20,005 ex VAT for the commercial vehicle model, and £29,755 as a seven-seat people carrier.

Nic Verneuil, sales director at Nissan GB, said: “These results offer evidence of an increasing number of UK customers choosing Nissan and its market-leading electric range as their zero emission vehicle and mobility brand of choice.

“Both LEAF and e-NV200 offer class-leading capability and value both from an acquisition and whole life cost standpoint. With significant gains in running and maintenance costs, no road tax to pay and free entry to the increasing number of low emission zones across the UK, the Nissan electric range offers everyday value to savvy motorists looking to upgrade to an electric future – a future we call Nissan NEXT.”