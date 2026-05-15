“No-one should work or shop in fear” – call for security at Darlington shop

Campaigners Andrew Meadowcroft and Nigel Boddy collect signatures outside the shop on Darlington’s Cleveland Terrace

CAMPAIGNERS have called on a national chain to introduce door security in a North East corner shop after staff were threatened during a theft.

Nigel Boddy, a Darlington-based solicitor and Liberal Democrat activist, has launched a petition urging OneStop to employ security staff at its branch on the town’s Cleveland Terrace after witnessing a robbery.

While visiting the shop at around 9.30pm on Monday, April 13, Nigel said two men took alcohol from the store before threatening and verbally abusing staff.

Nigel said: “They had what they wanted, they could have just left. Instead, the two members of staff had no recourse to either recover the stolen goods or defend themselves from threats and abuse.

“This isn’t good enough – no one should have to work or shop in fear.”

Police were called but did not attend the incident, and reportedly have yet to visit the shop or review CCTV footage.

In response, Nigel and fellow Lib Dem campaigner, Andrew Meadowcroft, launched a petition calling on the shop’s parent company to increase security.

“We are calling on One Stop to station a security guard at the entrance to deter this kind of behaviour,” said Nigel. “The shop is a real hub for the local community, and many of its customers are elderly.

“Our concern is that this is becoming a recurring issue, and OneStop has a duty of care to protect both staff and customers. If nothing changes, people will simply stop using the shop.

“We have already had a very good response with more than 120 signatures, and we’ll offering customer the chance to add their names to the petition over the next few Saturday afternoons.”