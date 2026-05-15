North East entrepreneurs remain ambitious despite political uncertainty and rising costs

Entrepreneurs' Forum Annual Conference

North East entrepreneurs remain optimistic about growth despite ongoing economic pressures, according to a live audience poll conducted at this week’s Entrepreneurs’ Forum Annual Conference in Durham.

More than 240 founders, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the region gathered for the annual conference, which focused on leadership, growth, resilience, and the future of entrepreneurship in the North East.

An opening live poll of attendees found that 88% felt optimistic about their business prospects over the next 12 months, reflecting an entrepreneurial community that remains ambitious about future opportunities while continuing to navigate rising costs and wider economic uncertainty.

Speakers throughout the day included Justine Roberts CBE, founder of Mumsnet, North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, Inflo founder Mark Edmondson, Attention Intelligence founder Alexander Bell, entrepreneur and investor Sir Richard Harpin, and Paralympic champion Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE.

Discussions across the conference highlighted a number of recurring themes for entrepreneurs, including the importance of purpose, building a great team, the power of focusing on what matters most, and advice on tackling international growth.

Mark Edmondson, co-founder of Inflo, which is on track to become the North East’s next unicorn company, explained that he spends four months in the USA every year building their stateside business. He said, “The US thinks differently, and you have to lean into that and ask yourself if the business depended entirely on US sales, what would we do, and then do it.”

Elaine Stroud, CEO of the Entrepreneurs’ Forum, said, “Entrepreneurs are optimistic by default, but they also understand the pressures their businesses are facing because they deal with them every day. What came through strongly was that there is real ambition, resilience, and determination across the North East entrepreneurial community.

“The confidence is there, but businesses are having to work harder for growth than they were two or three years ago. Founders are navigating rising costs, political instability, and economic uncertainty, while continuing to build, invest, and create jobs.”

Asked about the importance of building a strong entrepreneurial culture across the region, Elaine added, “Strong entrepreneurial cultures do not happen by accident. They are built over time through relationships, shared experience, and a collaborative ecosystem that comes together to support ambitious people in starting and growing businesses. That includes entrepreneurs helping one another, but also investors, universities, corporate leaders, and local government choosing to back entrepreneurship across the region.

“Places build stronger economies when entrepreneurial success becomes visible, connected, and shared. What is encouraging is that there is a genuine desire among experienced entrepreneurs in the North East to help the next generation coming through.”



Alongside the main conference programme, attendees also took part in wellbeing sessions focused on movement, creativity, and social connection, reflecting the Forum’s belief that building successful businesses sustainably also means supporting the wellbeing of the people behind them.

The Entrepreneurs’ Forum is a not-for-profit membership organisation built by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, with a mission to help build a stronger North East through entrepreneurship.