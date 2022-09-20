A first for the UK, Northumberland based Silvermoor Ltd has launched a new haylage subscription service to its customers. Recognising that securing regular, high quality, consistent, forage for your equine can cause a headache for horse owners leading brand Silvermoor has stepped into the breach with their new subscription service.

There are two different subscriptions packages available either the Haylage plan or the Ultimate Treat plan. Both offer a monthly delivery of either the Silvermoor haylage of your choice or the treats based small product box. Haylage plans start from £155 per month for 15 packs, or the ultimate treat plan costs £20 per month for a selection of five small Silvermoor forage products.

Ralph Thompson, Silvermoor’s Managing Director, commented: “We know how stressful organising forage can be for horse owners. It is easy to forget to place an order until you are down to your last pack of haylage, and then there isn’t always the time to rush to your nearest retailer to make a purchase. We want to take the stress out of the buying process by creating a monthly subscription plan. This way customers can relax knowing that they will receive their pre-ordered haylage on a monthly basis.”

Subscribers to the haylage plan will be able to choose from Silvermoor Lite, Silvermoor Timothy, Silvermoor Veteran, Silvermoor Unicorn and Silvermoor Recreation so every horse need is covered. Subscribers to the ultimate treats plan will be sent a selection of five of Silvermoor’s exceptional low sugar treats including Silvermoor Swingers, Silvermoor Grassabix and Silvermoor Treatsies.

Those who subscribe between 14-30 September 2022 will receive a FREE gift with their first delivery. Subscribers to the Ultimate Treat plan will receive a FREE Grassabix Net and subscribers to the Silvermoor Haylage plan will receive a FREE Grassabix Bumper Pack.

Since they started the production of haylage in 2005, Silvermoor has increased its offering to the equine industry from six to 19 different products and is now a well-known brand name as well as manufacturing private label good for market leading brands.

For more information about Silvermoor’s subscription plans visit: bit.ly/SilvermoorSubscriptions or contact info@silvermoor.com.