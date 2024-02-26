North East consultants Hedley Planning go for growth with new city centre office

Alex Franklin will head-up Hedley Planning’s new office in central Newcastle

North East planning and development specialist Hedley Planning has opened an office in Newcastle city centre to accommodate growth and expansion.

The new operation in Maybrook House on Grainger Street will provide an additional base for business development activities as well as local support for the firm’s growing volume of city centre work, notably upcoming planning applications for student residential properties and aparthotel projects.

New roles will be created as Alex Franklin, who will head-up the office, builds a skilled and dedicated team over the next year to meet demand, as engagement with the city’s business and property development community gears-up. The new office establishes a central presence, improving client meeting space and aiding in retaining talented staff.

The news comes as several city centre projects, including approvals at Old Eldon Square, Clayton Street and Metropolitan House, are already underway, with a raft of other work in the pipeline across the business with clients benefitting from Hedley’s strategic planning and property expertise.

Alex Franklin said he will be looking to quickly integrate with other local businesses and added: “We will continue to deliver a quality service to clients across the North East from our Hexham office, but the time is now right to expand with this new office opening.

“Newcastle is a key regional city, and our evolution and expansion seeks to strengthen our business development. Our new Grainger Street operation puts us in the perfect location to grow our influence and boost our reputation as a forward-thinking planning consultancy. It’s the start of an exciting new chapter for us, and we are very much looking forward to going from strength-to-strength.”

Currently headquartered in Hexham, Northumberland, Hedley Planning provides planning solutions to complex development proposals, with services covering a range of land-use and planning considerations.