NOF, the UK business development organisation for the energy sector, has welcomed Turnmill Engineering as a member as the company initiates plans to expand into new markets, specifically the offshore wind sector.

Turnmill manufactures consumables, jigs and fixtures and machine components predominantly for automotive, pharmaceuticals, motorsport and construction businesses.

In addition, Turnmill, based at Washington Business Centre on Wearside, helps companies and individuals develop concepts and prototypes, bring new products to market and improve production processes.

It has ambitious plans to widen its customer base with a focus on the offshore wind industry sectors aiming to work with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and collaborate with other supply chain companies to support their product developments and production programmes.

Its drive for growth also includes increasing its annual turnover from £250,000 to £2.5 million and owning its own factory by 2025. The company currently employs eight, which it plans to increase in the coming months across technical and administrative roles.

Turnmill has also recently secured a grant from Scale Up North East to support the acquisition of additional production equipment.

Andrew Howe, Turnmill co-founder and operations director, said: “When Turnmill was founded three years ago its customers were primarily in the automotive sector. Since then, we have diversified to embrace other sectors and we intend to continue this strategy by branching out to attract custom from the offshore wind industry.

“The sector is growing at a pace and the North East is becoming a real focal point for offshore wind activity, which presents our business with the opportunity to achieve our strategic target of becoming the region’s jig and fixture manufacturer of choice.

“NOF’s expertise and extensive network will help us gain a foothold in the sector be helping to raise our profile and make valuable connections within the industry and across the supply chain.”

Paul Livingstone, NOF’s Head of Business Development and Membership, said: “There are a wealth of opportunities in the offshore wind sector for innovative and collaborative companies Turnmill has the knowledge, skills, ability to innovate and manufacturing capabilities that are transferable to capitalise on what is happening in the sector.

“Its track record demonstrates that it is adept at broadening its business base into new marketplaces and NOF will work with Turnmill, as we do all our members, to provide support, industry insight and connections that will help them achieve its ambition for growth.”