North East Hotel Association Excellence Awards Celebrate Outstanding Achievements in Hospitality

The North East Hotel Association (NEHA) recently hosted its prestigious Excellence Awards, a dazzling showcase of the region’s hospitality sector. Comprising 50 of the area’s leading hotels, NEHA stands as a beacon of support and camaraderie for hoteliers, advocating for positive changes within the industry.

The masquerade-themed gala dinner, held last month, attracted over 400 attendees, marking yet another successful event for NEHA. The evening not only celebrated the excellence of the association’s teams through 10 award categories but also featured a special recognition award, honoring outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry.

Guests were treated to a delectable three-course menu, supported by Bidfood, complemented by a selection of fine wines provided by Lanchester Wines. The evening’s entertainment, curated by Legacy Events, included a captivating live performance by the band Storm, with Charlie Richmond skillfully hosting the proceedings.

Under the leadership of Co-Chairs Anna Wadcock, General Manager of Maldron Hotel Newcastle, and Sarah Harrison, General Manager of Delta by Marriott Newcastle Gateshead, NEHA continues to champion skills training and talent acquisition within the industry.

Anna Wadcock, Chair at NEHA, stated, “We were thrilled with the event’s turnout and the evening itself; it was a remarkable celebration of the extraordinary hospitality talent from within the region.

Events like these wouldn’t be possible without the support of our exceptional sponsors, many of whom have been with us throughout the history of the awards, and we are sincerely grateful for their contributions.”

Notable award recipients from the evening include:

Warmest Welcome – Andrew Raine of Rockliffe Hall ( Neaby Taxis)

Best Newcomer – Lukas Common of Vermont Hotel ( NECC)

Culinary Excellence – Paul Nicholson of Rockliffe Hall (Crosby Catering Services)

Sales Excellence – Kemoy Small of Hotel du Vin ( Destination North East England / NGI)

Service Excellence – Jake Coventry-Peters of Sandman Signature (Ringtons)

Inspirational Leader – Amanda Jennings (The Roberts Family)

Special Award for Services to the Hospitality Industry – Neal Crocker

Cleanliness Award – Sarah Johnson & Team of Staybridge Suites (Fishers)

Support Services Award – Jacqui Cairns of Holiday Inn Gosforth Park (Molson Coors)

Rising Star Award– Rachel Willoughby of Hotel Indigo Durham (Expedia)

Eco Award – Ivor Godfrey & Maintenance Team of Rockliffe Hall (SOS)

NEHA’s annual Excellence Awards exemplify the association’s commitment to promoting excellence and driving positive change in the region’s hospitality industry. The event was a night of celebration, recognition, and inspiration, reinforcing NEHA’s vital role in the success and growth of the sector.