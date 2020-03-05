AN AWARD-WINNING North East solicitors’ is consolidating its position as one of the fastest growing law firms in the region, with a host of new appointments and internal promotions.

EMG Solicitors, which has its head office at Abbeywood Business Park, Durham and a second office at Gosforth High Street, Newcastle now employs more than 50 staff, thanks to eight new people joining the team.

This includes Claire French, who has joined as an Associate in the Court of Protection team, making the decision to move to EMG because of its reputation for COP work.

“EMG Solicitors has one of the largest COP teams in the country and working in this field and helping vulnerable clients is a real passion,” said Claire, who is originally from Durham.

“I have been really impressed by the level of service provided by EMG. The team is very much a family where everyone pulls together and it’s great to feel part of that.”

The firm’s COP work sees it working with clients from around the UK and even as far afield as Hong Kong.

“It’s a very rewarding area to work in and I’m really proud to be here,” said Claire.

Among the latest appointments is Ian Burke, who has taken up the new role of People & Culture Manager.

Ian, who has previously headed up HR departments at the Percy Hedley Foundation and at Sage Gateshead, will be working with staff across both sites to look at the development of the company’s vision, mission and values.

“For me it’s about everyone understanding about EMG’s point of difference and creating defined values and a supporting, behavioural framework,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for the company as a whole to look at how it presents itself and for me it’s a huge opportunity to be part of a really exciting and fast growing organisation.”

Julia Middleton, who joined EMG Solicitors in 2017 as part of the Family Law team, has been promoted to director with new solicitor, Jo Grey, also joining the Family Law department, while Eilish Ferry-Kennington has been made an Associate in the COP team.

A range of new support staff working in residential conveyancing and the COP team have also been recruited, along with additional administrative staff joining the Gosforth office.

Emma Gaudern, managing director of EMG Solicitors who set up the company in 2014, said the latest appointments and promotions were part of the firm’s on-going growth strategy.

“We had a very successful year last year and our focus is to continue to grow and ensure that we offer our clients a range of services, delivered to the highest standards,” she said.

“We have an incredible team across all areas, which is being strengthened by people like Claire, Ian and Jo who have just joined us.”

