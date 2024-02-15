North East STEM Foundation sponsors Darlington STEMFest

UTC South Durham students

The North East STEM Foundation (NESF) has sponsored STEMFest, an event which aims to inspire and encourage around 1,500 children to consider pursuing a career in Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM).

Organised by the North East STEM Hub, which is delivered by RTC North in collaboration with Darlington Borough Council, STEMFest will take place over two days, on the 6th and 7th of March, at Darlington’s Mowden Park.

The event serves as a dynamic platform to showcase the myriad opportunities available in the Tees Valley region, emphasising the connection between students, teachers, and STEM companies in the area. More than 35 local businesses will have stands to offer short ‘drop-in’ sessions to both educate and inspire attendees while highlighting the diverse industries across in the region.

The NESF’s mission is to ensure every young person, regardless of their background, can access high-quality STEM education in a modern environment supported by employers. It seeks to future-proof both local industries and the economy by producing highly skilled and innovative workers. This is achieved through outreach programmes, eliminating financial barriers to STEM education, and creating high-quality STEM-focused learning environments at key educational stages.

Tania Cooper, chair of the North East STEM Foundation, said: “STEMFest aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering a passion for STEM education among young minds.

“Our region is benefiting from exciting progressive growth and investment, which is key to the economic development of the area, meaning there has never been a better time to invest in our young people and expose them to the vast array of opportunities within the Tees Valley”.

Claire Willis, STEM Team Leader at RTC North, said: “STEMFest is a testament to the collaborative efforts of organisations dedicated to empowering the next generation of STEM leaders. Through engaging activities and interactions with local businesses, we aim to spark curiosity and inspire young minds to explore the exciting world of STEM and understand the range and wealth of opportunities that are available to them in the region.”