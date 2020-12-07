A North East tech consultancy continues to grow and secure new work as more companies rely on effective IT and communications during the pandemic.

Wilson-Etheridge, a Microsoft 365 specialist, has secured work around the UK as well as overseas with companies increasingly strengthening their security and compliance systems as more work is done remotely and off-site.

The Houghton-le-Spring based consultancy has extended its team of consultants to offer immediate coverage across Scotland, the North East and Yorkshire.

This hasn’t stopped the consultancy securing work further afield. Wilson-Etheridge has been working with Kent County Council as well as Southern Housing Group helping modernise its platforms. Much of the work with Southern has been around helping the organisation to deal with a higher volume of remote working.

One of the larger pieces of work to have been secured by Wilson-Etheridge is with Frank Recruitment Group, part of the Tenth Revolution Group, the global leader in cloud talent solutions.

There was already a relationship with the Group but during the first lockdown and ongoing pandemic, Wilson-Etheridge was tasked with a multitude of projects, many of which involved helping the Group quickly adapt to support new ways of working and remote working.

Director Daniel Wilson explained: “We engaged with Frank Recruitment Group through various online meetings and email communications to ensure a quick implementation could be executed to provide vital changes to the intranet for staff.”

This led to a complete redesign and redevelopment of the Group’s intranet environment, creating new areas and departments; while also beefing up Office 365 security and compliance matters. The support and implementation were all delivered remotely.

“We now provide constant around the clock support for the Group through our zero-commitment Pay-As-You-Go support plan. There’s always something popping up on the radar that needs support or a recommendation. We’re here to ensure the show must go on, particularly during a year of Covid,” said Daniel.

At the start of the pandemic, Wilson-Etheridge launched a new Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) service, to provide quick, high-impact support and interventions, typically for those companies with limited budgets as well as people now working from home who rely on their technology.

Daniel Wilson explained: “No doubt that 2020 has been one of the strangest years ever but it’s proven to be one of our busiest. We’ve secured regional, national and international projects. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation projects and forced change on some due to greater support needed around remote working. As a consultancy, we’ve become more flexible to support all companies that rely on they software and systems more.”

More details at www.wilson-etheridge.com