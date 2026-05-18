Northumberland Wedding Venue Celebrates 10 Year Milestone

An award-winning Northumberland wedding venue has marked a major milestone after hosting thousands of bespoke weddings and investing more than £150,000 into its growth over the past decade.

Northside Farm in Horsley is celebrating 10 years since transforming its traditional barn into a dedicated wedding venue, a move that has seen the rural business evolve from a small glamping site into one of the North East’s most sought-after countryside wedding destinations.

Originally a working farm, the site first diversified into glamping accommodation, tapping into the UK’s staycation boom and attracting visitors looking for rural escapes. However, rising interest from couples seeking a unique wedding setting and increasing requests for marquees quickly presented a new opportunity, leading to the refurbishment of the farm’s existing barn.

The barn conversion, completed in 2016, retained its original features including exposed beams and stonework to create a blank canvas, while introducing modern additions for ceremonies and receptions. Owners Olivia and Ralph Lockey were the first couple to marry at the venue, setting the tone for its personal and informal approach.

Since then, the business has continued to invest significantly in its offering, with more than £150,000 spent on enhancements including four fairytale-style cottages, the conversion of the farmhouse into a dedicated wedding house, the regeneration of a traditional circular gin gang into a ceremony space complete with bridal dressing room, and most recently, upgraded the grounds and gardens along with on-site communal facilities for its glamping site.

Olivia said the anniversary reflects both the business’s growth and wider changes in the wedding market.

“It’s incredible to look back at how far we’ve come over the past ten years. What started as a small glamping site has grown into a thriving wedding venue that now welcomes couples from across the UK and beyond,” she said.

“In that time, we’ve hosted thousands of weddings and retreats and continued to invest in the experience we offer, while staying true to what makes Northside Farm so special – giving couples and guests the freedom to create a day or weekend that feels completely their own.

“There’s been a real shift towards more relaxed, bespoke, ’no restrictions’ weddings in unique settings, and that’s something we have pioneered since the beginning.”

The milestone comes amid continued strength in the UK wedding sector, with rural venues seeing sustained demand as couples prioritise flexibility, character and immersive guest experiences.

Set within 200 acres of Northumberland farmland and located within easy reach of Newcastle, the team at Northside Farm plans to build on its success with further enhancements to the site and growing the team, while maintaining the independent, bespoke approach that has underpinned its growth to date.