Strong growth for engineers RWO as firm exceeds £5M turnover

Managing director Ross Oakley reports strong growth for RWO particularly in the data centre, commercial and residential housing.

Work to support millions of pounds worth of residential and commercial development contracts has driven growth for civil, structural and geoenvironmental engineering firm RWO.

The company, which works with national developers, contractors and land owners has offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Bristol, London and Stokesley, has posted in excess of a 30% increase in revenues in FY2026.

Strong growth across the board, with increased opportunities in residential, geoenvironmental, commercial and mission critical markets, has seen overall turnover rise to £5M this year.

On the back of a robust performance, the practice is targeting further growth of 20% in the next 12 months as new contracts continue to be secured and existing client work particularly in data centre construction and AI infrastructure, continues to expand.

Currently employing a 50-strong workforce and led by an experienced team of directors, revenue increase has been driven by a resilient performance company-wide, organic growth, new business, and continued investment in resources and skilled talent.

Customers include Black & White Engineering, RED Engineering, Castle, Vistry, Karbon Homes, Banks Group, Taylor Wimpey, Bellway Homes, Keepmoat Homes and Barratt Developments.

Winning work to support the delivery of a new multi-billion-pound data centre campus in Scotland, RWO is also a founder member of North East Data Centre Hub. This aims to build momentum by collaborating on the development of a strong local engineering, construction, and digital supply chain to support data centre projects across the region and beyond.

Resolving complex engineering issues for clients and planned growth on the back of investment in the workforce and technical capabilities, has contributed to revenue growth, said managing director Ross Oakley.

He added: “I believe the future is extremely positive for the company and we look forward to developing further the range and quality of the services we offer and supporting our clients as they too invest in developing their operations.

“We have in place a growth strategy for the business and several strategic partnerships, which will help progress the business further and bring even greater opportunities. I’m already extremely proud of what RWO has become and look forward to us achieving even more success in the future.”