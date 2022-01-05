NTG Precision Engineering has increased its investment in specialist technology to almost £1m in recent months.

The Team Valley-based company has installed an XYZ three-axis CNC milling machine to fulfil a contract for high-precision components and it is also awaiting the delivery in January of two four-axis CNC milling machines.

The total cost of the three large-framed machines is £400,000 and follows a recent £500,000 spend on a CNC cylindrical grinder.

It is part of a planned £3.5m investment programme in capital equipment and staff by the firm, which provides a comprehensive range of subcontract multi-axis CNC machining and precision engineering services.

The XYZ milling machine was sourced quickly in response to a client’s specific requirements and will improve overall capacity to meet a growing order book. The other two machines are Hass VF6 four-axis milling machines.

Mike Hutchinson, managing director of NGT Precision Engineering, said: “The ongoing investment in equipment underlines this company’s ambition to continue to grow and to ensure it becomes one of the country’s most versatile and cost-effective precision engineering sub-contractors.

“We already offer an extensive range of bespoke engineering solutions, manufacturing high precision quality components for use in multiple sectors, ranging from renewables and EV manufacture to subsea and power generation.

“NTG Precision Engineering is proud to support our clients’ diverse needs by giving them access to specialist knowledge and skills. We possess the capacity and capability that allows these businesses to benefit from our quality, flexibility, and quick turnaround times, without the need to make major capital investments.”

NTG, which has more than 40 years’ experience in the sector, was the subject of a successful Management Buy Out in December 2020. Investors in the business, which has since grown its workforce to 58, including ten apprentices, includes Sir Brian Souter, the co-founder of the Stagecoach Group, and private equity investment firm, Ignite Growth.

Its range of services include 5-axis precision machining, CNC turning, milling, and grinding, conventional milling and turning, CMM inspection, together with precision welding, surface treatments, heat treatment and materials testing.