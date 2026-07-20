‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ experience as Teesside children perform with Katherine Jenkins OBE in Disneyland

The children perform alongside Katherine Jenkins and Disney princesses

TEESSIDE children who beat 10,000 other entries to win a national singing contest have returned from the trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris.

The choir of 32 pupils from The Avenue Primary School, in Middlesbrough, won a magical journey to the theme park, together with their parents and siblings.

Wearing official Disney cloaks, which they were given to keep as a memento, the children performed their winning rendition of Let It Go alongside singer Katherine Jenkins OBE in front of the park’s new World of Frozen attraction.

Tess, a Year 6 pupil said: “Visiting Disneyland and meeting Katherine was the most amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“She is really kind and pretty, and we all sounded wonderful singing together.”

Head of School James Hunter said: “To stand there, sharing that moment with parents, carers, and siblings of the performers will live long in the memory.

“The children sounded beautiful and there was not a dry eye in Arrendelle as the children sang.

“It is hard to believe that a little school from Middlesbrough has won a national competition and then gone on to do this. What an honour it is to do this job.”

Nick Blackburn, chief executive of the Lingfield Education Trust, added: “One of the key lessons we try to instil in our pupils across the Trust is to aim high, and believe that they can achieve great things.

“Not only did they have the belief and ambition to beat 10,000 entries, but by performing with a world-famous singer in a world-famous venue, they’ve now accomplished something truly remarkable.

“We’re incredibly proud of all of them, and of the dedicated school staff who made this dream a reality.”

The children also enjoyed time exploring the parks, meeting a Disney Imagineer during a special meal, and discovering the magic of the rides and attractions.

Each pupil was allowed to bring members of their family along to see them perform and enjoy the trip. Mum Michelle Wilson said: “As parents, we were so impressed with how the school organised everything and made this happen for the children.

“It was an amazing trip – what a way for them to end their school year! They are incredibly lucky.”

Sam in Year 5, summed up the experience, saying: “It’s a memory I’ll never forget.”