One of the most significant benefits of online learning is getting to do so from the comfort of your own home. While this is a huge selling point for some students, it can also be one of the most challenging side effects of getting an online degree.

Keep reading to learn how to set up your home office to get the most out of your online learning endeavors.

1. Organize Yourself

Organization may be the key to your online schooling success. Keep all the tools you’ll be using during your studies nearby. Bookmark the websites you’ll be accessing often and keep them accessible on your bookmarks tab.

Keep your work area free of clutter. Too many things taking up space on your desk can inhibit your ability to focus.

2. Get Comfortable

An ergonomic work and study space will make you want to stay in the zone. If you’re working in an uncomfortable area, you won’t want to spend much time there. Invest in a high-quality office chair and make sure you have the optimal desk set-up.

Your computer monitor should be at a height that feels comfortable. You don’t want to be craning your neck to look at your screen. The top of the monitor shouldn’t be higher than your eye level.

Keep your keyboard and mouse close enough to your body to prevent excessive reaching.

If you are doing a lot of studying at night, use a blue light filter application. This will reduce your exposure to blue light that can cause insomnia when it’s time to go to bed.

3. Decorate Smart

The environment in which you work can either boost or curb your productivity. Since you’ll have full control of your home office space, you can create your dream environment. Focus on ensuring you have enough light, the right temperature, and maybe even a plant or two.

Resist the urge to overload your space with knick-knacks, though. Remember, you don’t want to have too many distractions in your workspace.

4. Use a Dedicated Space

Sure, you could claim your dining room table as a study area, but is it distraction-free? We recommend finding a space in your home that you can use solely for your studies. If you have a small house, you may need to think outside the box.

Try turning a spare closet into a “cloffice” or “closet office.” You can shut the doors when you’re not studying to keep your office out of sight.

Use room dividing curtains to keep your office separate from the rest of your home.

Install a murphy desk that you can pull down when it’s time to get to work.

5. Get the Right Equipment

A high-quality laptop or desktop computer will make studying much more enjoyable. You won’t need to fight with slow or outdated systems if you invest in a top-notch computer.

You may need to invest in a 3-in-1 system that combines printing, copying, and scanning.

A surge protector will protect your work and computer system in the event of a power outage.

Online Learning Made Easy

Online learning can be daunting at first. Our tips for setting up the best workspace will make the transition much more manageable. Good luck with your online learning courses; we’re sure you’ll do fantastic.

