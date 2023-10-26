  • Fri. Oct 27th, 2023

Only those with 20/20 vision can spot the golden ball hidden in the Champions League themed scene!

Champions League brainteaser

With the 2023/24 Champions League hitting the halfway point for group stages, many fans will be excited to see how the likes of Man City, Man United, Newcastle and Arsenal will continue performing to score a place in the finals.

However, a tricky new brain teaser provided by Live Football Tickets, has got football fans stumped.The Champions League inspired brain teaser is challenging readers to find the golden ball in the Champions League themed scene, and is even proving difficult to the most eagle-eyed individuals.

According to the creators, it takes 60 seconds on average to hunt down the golden ball.

And for some, even worse as two in ten people are said to have given up on finding the golden ball altogether!

No luck? You can scroll down to the answered teaser below!

Solved:

