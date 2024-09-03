Opencast wins £32m DWP contract

Harry Armstrong

Independent technology consultancy Opencast is to support the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) with product and delivery practice roles as part of a major contract worth up to £32 million over the next two years.

The contract means that Tyneside-headquartered Opencast will support DWP Digital with teams working across product, delivery, analysis and accessibility. It builds on Opencast’s growing relationship with one of the government’s largest departments.

Since starting work with DWP four years ago, Opencast has helped DWP in enabling the delivery of citizen-facing services.

Through this latest contract, Opencast will support teams across product management, agile project management, delivery management and business analysis, along with specialist accessibility support roles.

Welcoming the news, Opencast Chief Growth Officer Harry Armstrong said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by DWP in this contract win. It is among the largest single contracts secured by Opencast to date, and offers us a huge opportunity to deliver more human-focused solutions at scale in critical public services.

“We already have wide experience in delivering large-scale projects that have a positive impact on citizens – and are excited at the prospect of more support for DWP in helping it to deliver easy-to-use, digitally accessible public services.”

Commenting on the product delivery focus for the work, Opencast Head of Product Delivery Andy McMurray said: “Over the last four years, we have had product delivery consultants across a number of directorates, supporting the department to ensure delivery of the right products and services, in the right timeframes.

“This major contract win gives us the opportunity to continue this work.”

Opencast already has a place on the government’s Digital Specialists & Programmes (DSP) procurement framework, under Lot 2 ‘digital specialists’. This enables the company to provide a full range of digital, data and technology (DDaT) skills needed for end-to-end digital transformation programmes, as well as individual DDaT practitioners to work as part of an existing or new teams.