A Hartlepool-based training provider has appointed a vastly experienced Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) to support the next chapter of its growth plan.
Orangebox Training Solutions delivers high quality leadership and management training as well as courses to help people into work.
The Hartlepool Marina-based company will be inspected by Ofsted in the not-too-distant future as a direct contract holder with the Tees Valley Combined Authority.
In preparation of that inspection, Orangebox has moved to put together a team that provides professional support to ensure the business is run correctly.
Andrew Steel, Tim Grier, Nicola Stephens, Daniel Flounders and Dave Hughes now sit on that Group along with Orangebox’s Michael Glenn and Eyvonne Wood.
Simon Corbett, Orangebox’s CEO, said: “The idea of the SAG is to stretch and challenge me ensuring that I am held accountable for the way I run Orangebox. It’s critically important that I manage the government funding contracts in a thorough and robust way.
“Orangebox is obviously growing and it’s also best practice to ensure the business is running as smoothly as possible. Having the SAG is a great way to be able to seek advice from ‘critical friends’. The CEO’s seat is an extremely lonely one at times.”
Simon was keen not to advertise the positions or use titles like governors or board members. He wanted to hand pick a group of very experienced individuals who shared his thoughts on culture and ethos.
The SAG offers expertise in line with Ofsted’s framework – Leadership & management, safeguarding & prevent, HR, learners & curriculum, intent and finances.
TIM GRIER
“I came across Orangebox when I saw the logo on the Hartlepool United shirt while working for a multinational construction and services company. I made contact and was very impressed by Simon and all his team.
“Having been born and (badly educated) in Hartlepool and worked in senior positions in large companies desperate for good people to employ and progress, I instantly felt Orangebox were delivering quality to solutions for people and employers alike.
“I feel privileged to be invited to be of assistance in any way I can add value.”
DANIEL FLOUNDERS
“As a partner of a national legal and professional services firm based in Teesside, specialising in corporate law, I have significant experience in the local SME M&A market, providing corporate legal advice, transactional structuring and day-to-day company law guidance to companies like Orangebox.
“I was approached by Simon on a voluntary basis to provide and pass on any insight/experience I have from my day job and how I have seen companies like Orangebox grow.
“I have a great respect for ambitious entrepreneurs and I’m hoping my input will add some value to Simon in his challenge to scale up; in his aim to become the preferred provider of services in the local market (and beyond); and growth of his business into a national player.”
NICOLA STEPHENS
“When Simon approached me I was happy to share my expertise and experience in education and particularly safeguarding.
“I have been a teacher for over 26 years and a senior leader and safeguarding lead for ten of those with experience in both the maintained and independent sectors.
“I am enjoying getting to know the group with their wide and varied professional backgrounds and supporting Simon and the Orangebox team with their quality assurance and compliance.”
ANDY STEEL
“I have over 30 years’ experience in education, training and business development which can hopefully assist Simon and Orangebox in achieving its medium and long term strategic aims.
“I have worked with Simon and Orangebox for many years and have always been impressed with the quality of their work and their ambitions for the future.
“I’m sure the SAG will be able to offer Simon and Orangebox the support needed to continue on its positive trajectory and be a great asset to Hartlepool and the region.”
DAVE HUGHES
“I’m pleased to say I was one of Orangebox Training’s first ever customers and so I have seen with my own eyes the huge value they can bring to an organisation.
“I’ve watched the business grow and develop an amazing reputation as a trusted training provider on a national and international basis.
“When Simon approached me to bring some constructive challenge to how the business moves forward and grows, I was very pleased to offer my support.
“As a Hartlepool lad it’s great to see a local business growing in a sustainable way and I really look forward to supporting Simon and his team as much as I can.”
