Fiat E-Ducato priced from £47,675 excluding VAT (after Government Plug-in Van Grant)

Driving range of between 113 and 230 miles (WLTP City*)

With the 50kW DC charger both the 47kWh & 79kWh batteries can be charged to 80% capacity in 30 minutes

Best in class payload of up to 1,885kg and the same best-in-class load volumes as ICE Ducato – from 10m 3 to 17m 3

to 17m Firstly available in goods van, chassis cab and passenger configurations

Fiat Ducato is the best-seller in its large LCV segment in EMEA and has been on the road for forty years

The exclusive app, Pro Fit by E-Ducato, recommends the ideal E-Ducato configuration based on real-world usage data, to best meet customer’s specific needs

Produced at the Sevel Atessa Plant in South-East Italy

All E-Ducato will benefit from the 5-5-5 peace of mind aftercare :- – 5 year warranty, 5 year roadside assistance and 5 year servicing

E-Ducato battery covered by 10 year warranty**

Ordering is now open with first UK deliveries expected in May 2021

Orders for the 100% electric Fiat E-Ducato are now open, priced from £47,675 excluding VAT (after the Government PiVG), enabling customers to receive all the benefits of having zero tailpipe emissions with the versatility of a large LCV.

Kickstarting the Fiat brand’s foray into 100 percent electric vehicles, the E-Ducato large LCV has a range of between 113 and 230 miles (WLTP City*), depending on the variant. It is congestion charge and ULEZ-exempt, making it the perfect tool for businesses in both urban and suburban environments.

Range and driving dynamics

E-Ducato provides a choice between two battery sizes – 47kWh or 79kWh. The 47kWh battery, alongside a 90kW motor, provides a range of up to 146 miles (WLTP City*), a maximum power of 90kW (equivalent to 122hp) and maximum torque of 280Nm at 12,000rpm. E-Ducato reaches a top speed of 62mph and takes under 6 seconds to go from zero to 30mph. Its impressive charging time of zero to fully charged, takes just 2 hours and 25 minutes, enabling businesses to recharge and get back on the road in the quickest time possible. The 47kWh battery is available with AC or DC charging capability.

The 79kWh battery is fused to the same 90kW motor and receives the same power and torque outputs as the 47kWh battery, however provides a longer range of up to 230 miles (WLTP City*). E-Ducato with the 79kWh battery takes just 4 hours to charge from zero to 100 per cent and is also available with AC or DC charging capability.

These figures still do not impede on the versatility of E-Ducato – it delivers a best-in-class payload of up to 1,885kg and maintains the same best-in-class volumes as ICE Ducato of between 10m3 and 17m3.

Range is maximised in E-Ducato through its regenerative braking system, with the van storing energy as it is driven downhill. This ensures range isn’t wasted and is stored for when needed most.

The E-Ducato also provides the driver with three driving mode options – Normal which gives optimal balance between performance and economy, Eco for an increase in the available range by managing acceleration response in order to reduce energy consumption and deactivation of air conditioning. There is also the Power mode for facing full-load missions.

A fourth, ‘Turtle mode’, is activated when battery power reaches near-to zero percent. The vehicle alerts the user and activates a specific driving mode with strongly reduced performance to extend the remaining range.

E-Ducato specifications

E-Ducato is available in two trim levels – standard and eTecnico – and three main configurations – goods van, chassis cab and passenger van.

The goods van is available in three different heights (H1 2309mm, H2 2579mm, H3 2814mm), three different lengths (L2 5413mm, L3 5998mm, L4 6363mm) and three different wheelbase sizes (L2 3450mm, L3 4035mm, L4 4035XLmm). The chassis cab is offered with a choice of three different lengths (L2 5358mm, L3 5708mm, L4 5943mm) and four different wheelbase sizes (L2 3450mm, L2.5 3800mm, L3 4035mm, L4 4035XLmm), whilst the passenger version can be ordered with seating for between 5 and 9 passengers. Every configuration is available with the choice of either the 47kWh or 79kWh battery.

Standard trim level provides 5-inch touchscreen with DAB Radio and Bluetooth®, automatic climate control, tablet holder, USB charging port, fixed full width steel bulkhead, electric heated mirrors, convertors plug, LED lighting in load area, twin leaf rear suspension, lane departure warning system, advanced emergency braking, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), High Beam Recognition (HBR), Rain & Dusk Sensors (RDS), Electronic stability control (ESC) and driver’s air bag. Exclusively for E-Ducato, there is also both 7kW (with 47kWh) and 11kW (with 79kWh) on-board chargers as well as a mode 3 charging cable.

Over and above this specification, eTecnico receives 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SatNav, rear parking camera with reverse parking sensors, blind spot and rear cross path detection, embroidered headrests, front fog lights, heated electrically folding door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, leather steering wheel and chrome air vent surrounds.

Every E-Ducato receives a 12 month subscription to Mopar Connect. This smartphone application provides help 24 hours a day via its crash assistance service, to identify the impact and send the GPS position of E-Ducato to its operations centre.

Mopar Connect Theft Assistance is able to detect unauthorised towing or tampering of the device and can receive assistance from a my:Assistant operator. After having reported the theft, the operators will provide the GPS coordinates and will immobilise the engine when the vehicle stops to facilitate recovery. Roadside Assistance is also available via Mopar Connect.

Total Cost of Ownership

Special attention has been paid to Total Cost of Ownership: with lower running costs and purchase incentives, it substantially achieves parity compared with a Ducato with an internal combustion engine. To give an example, the E-Ducato offers real-world fuel savings of approximately £13,000 to a comparable diesel version running 95,000 miles, whilst servicing costs are over 40 per cent lower than a similarly sized diesel commercial vehicle.

Pro-Fit by e-Ducato app

The experts from Fiat Professional and Stellantis e-Mobility have worked in close collaboration to create a functional web tool, designed to advise on the most suitable version of the E-Ducato for each customer. Pro-Fit by E-Ducato is based on the knowledge that every customer requirement is different, information is gathered on mileage, type of route, working days and weeks, average payload, usage mix, usage temperature and the charging slots available in order to guide the customer to the best E-Ducato for their needs. The configuration tool can also be used with real-world data gathered via the app. This new feature will also enable light commercial vehicle fleet managers to simulate the use of a full-electric fleet, aiming at increasingly sustainable and environment-friendly urban and suburban mobility. At the same time, it also offers higher performance and can meet the needs of businesses and employees.

For further details on the Fiat E-Ducato and Pro-Fit by E-Ducato, please visit www.fiatprofessional.co.uk