This month, PD Ports will welcome some of country’s most successful exporting businesses to the region as it hosts the Northern Powerhouse Export Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

Owners and operators of Teesport, PD Ports, has backed the awards, which seek to recognise and celebrate the entrepreneurial exporters from across the Northern Powerhouse, since they launched in 2016.

Supported by key sponsors, HSBC, Teesside University and Teesside International Airport, this year the awards will take place in Tees Valley, something the port operator has long-championed.

“I’m delighted to see the Northern Powerhouse Export Awards come to the Tees Valley, home to Teesport, one of the UK’s busiest and most progressive ports and a wealth of vibrant and innovative businesses operating across global markets.

“As the only consistent net exporting region in the UK, it makes sense to shine the spotlight on our great exporting businesses from the heart of the Tees Valley,” said Frans Calje, PD Ports’ CEO.

“As a maritime nation, the UK has a long and proud history of international trade. Our ports and maritime industries have been the backbone of our country’s global trading power. Across the Northern Powerhouse we are seeing increasing levels of activity to ensure that trading power is equally balanced.

“In the last ten years we have secured over £1 billion of investments at Teesport, creating in excess of 2,500 jobs in the Tees Valley as a direct result, all of which deliver real value to the Tees Valley and our ability to be more competitive globally.”

The awards were created by UMi in 2016 to recognise the North’s top exporters and celebrate their achievements in international trade, whilst also giving inspiration to others to consider exporting as a realistic opportunity for growth.

UMi Chief Executive, Nicki Clark, said: “The level of nominees and calibre of businesses are clear evidence of the ambition and global competitiveness that already exist across the North. But there’s much more to be done.

“The Northern Powerhouse Export campaign provides inspiration and easy access to help in order to expand business’ horizons beyond the shores of the UK.”

Over 400 exporters, partners and intermediaries will attend the Northern Powerhouse Export Awards, which take place on Thursday 19th March at Teesside International Airport.