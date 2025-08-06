Peace in the Park

Mindful Therapies, led by Rachel Jones Wild and Mark Sidney, celebrated the relaunch of their Creative Wellbeing Project with a vibrant, community-focused event in the heart of Newcastle’s Leazes Park – marking “Love Parks Week” in style.

Held at the Mindful Garden, tucked behind the Tower Café, the free event welcomed participants of all ages to explore mindfulness through creativity, connection, and nature. From mindful gardening and hands-on arts and crafts to a cooking session and shared lunch, the day provided a meaningful opportunity to unwind, reconnect, and nourish both body and mind.

The Creative Wellbeing Project, delivered by Mindful Therapies (the trading name of Mindfulness Based Therapies C.I.C.), is generously supported by the National Lottery. The initiative offers regular, accessible sessions focused on mindfulness through creative practices such as gardening, art, and mindful cooking.

The relaunch coincided with Love Parks Week – a nationwide celebration of the vital role green spaces play in enhancing physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

The event also highlighted the often-overlooked potential of public parks. Beyond walking and enjoying the sunshine, parks can become vibrant spaces for creative expression, community gathering, and personal healing. In a busy urban environment like Newcastle, Leazes Park offers a rare chance to slow down, breathe deeply, and engage with nature in ways that nourish both mind and body. The event showed how reconnecting with green spaces can ground people, reduce stress, and create a sense of belonging.

“It was beautiful to see people coming together in nature to share creativity, food, and a sense of calm,” said Rachel Jones Wild. “Leazes Park has become a real haven for our community, and we’re thrilled to relaunch the Creative Wellbeing Project in such a special place.”

“Mindful cooking gives people a chance to slow down, engage their senses, and nourish their bodies with intention,” added Mark Sidney. “It not only supports mental health by reducing stress and anxiety but also encourages healthy eating habits and a deeper connection with the food we prepare and share.”

Mindful Therapies is a social enterprise based in Newcastle dedicated to making mindfulness and wellbeing practices accessible to all. Since its founding in 2013, the organisation has provided mindfulness training, wellbeing workshops, and mental health support to individuals, businesses, and community groups across the North East. Through both one-to-one and group-based work, Mindful Therapies empowers people to manage stress, build resilience, and lead more balanced lives. Their work is rooted in compassion, inclusion, and the belief that wellbeing is a right, not a privilege.

The lottery funding has also enabled Rachel and Mark to host weekly sessions until Spring 2026 at their meditation centre in Newcastle making mindfulness accessible to more people than ever before.

Mindful Therapies are at

1st Floor, British India House, 15 Carliol Square, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6UF

www.mindfultherapies.org.uk