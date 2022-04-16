For a limited time only, PEUGEOT has introduced a £4,035 customer saving on the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED and 508 SW PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED, with customers now able to take home a 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED from £49,995.

Available on vehicles ordered and registered by the 4th April*, the offer reflects a £4,035 customer saving on both models, with the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED available from £49,995, and the SW variant starting from £51,795.

In addition, customers wishing to finance their vehicle benefit from an additional PEUGEOT deposit contribution of £3,100, with monthly 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) payments starting from £599**.

The 508 and 508 SW are the first models to be launched under PEUGEOT’s new high-performance label, PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED, and are built on a new Neo-Performance philosophy that combines PEUGEOT’s expertise in motorsport with electrified powertrains.

The 4WD models combine PEUGEOT’s efficient PureTech 200 petrol engine with two electric motors, an 81kW motor at the front and an 83kW motor at the rear, resulting in a combined power output of 360hp (268kW) and 520Nm of torque. With an 11.8kWh battery, the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED models can achieve up to 26 miles of electric range under WLTP testing.

All models come standard with PEUGEOT’s Active Suspension, Night Vision technology, Automatic Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Positioning Assist, Multipoint Massage Seats, Connected 3D Navigation with live traffic updates, as well as 20-inch ‘EXXAR’ two-tone diamond cut alloy wheels.

Available to order now, the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED and 508 SW PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED can be purchased via PEUGEOT’s Buy Online platform. Buy Online allows customers to configure, finance, and order their next vehicle entirely from the comfort of their home, as well as obtain a part-exchange valuation on their current vehicle. Via PEUGEOT’s Virtual Showroom, customers can also schedule a one-on-one live video tour of vehicles they’re interested in.