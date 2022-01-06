PEUGEOT has improved the driving range of the full electric e-208, whilst revealing a series of updates across the 208 and e-208 range for 2022. Changes include revised trim levels and styling changes.

From the start of 2022, the latest technological developments on the full electric e-208 will see the range increase to 225 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. Both the Active Premium and the Allure Premium versions of the e-208 remain eligible for the Plug-In Car Grant, attracting £1,500 in support from the government. The versions are priced at £28,225 and £29,525 respectively (inclusive of PICG). Customers of full-electric PEUGEOT vehicles can also benefit from a free 6-month subscription to bp pulse, one of the largest public charging networks in the UK.

In response to customer feedback, PEUGEOT has also streamlined the trim levels across the 208 and e-208 range, with the 2022 PEUGEOT 208 and e-208 available in Active Premium, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium. Customer preferences for higher trim vehicles means Allure variants are no longer available.

In addition, PEUGEOT has streamlined the powertrain choices across trims. GT Premium variants are now sold exclusively with 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engines alongside the fully electric e-208 GT Premium variant. Customers have a choice of two efficient PureTech petrol engines: the PureTech 100 is now available exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox in GT Premium trim, with an 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission available on the more powerful PureTech 130 engine.

Outside, ‘Diamond Black’ door mirror covers are introduced on Active Premium and Allure Premium for a more distinctive sportier look.

PEUGEOT e-208 variants continue to be powered by a combination of a 50kWh battery and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor, now capable from of up to 225 miles from a single charge. Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge can be completed in just 30 minutes. Ideal for fleets and businesses, the e-208 is also eligible for a 0% Benefit-in-Kind rate (2021/2022).

The 2022 Model Year e-208 benefits from an improved electric range as a result of a number of efficiency improvements. An interior humidity sensor located at the top of the windscreen is introduced, while the efficiency of the heat pump has improved, which together heat and cool the interior more effectively, resulting in improved electric range, particularly in winter months. A mechanical development sees the introduction of a new gearbox ratio helping to optimise electric range at higher speeds, particularly on motorway journeys.

Finally, petrol, diesel and electric Active Premium and Allure Premium versions benefit from the fitment of 16” Class A+ tyres, producing a lower rolling resistance and leading to improved efficiency.

Active Premium

Active Premium models feature 16-inch ‘Taksim’ or ‘Elborn’ alloy wheels as standard (depending on powertrain). All 208 and e-208 Active Premium variants come standard with PEUGEOT’s i-Cockpit® interior with a compact steering wheel, a 3.5-inch instrument panel and 7-inch capacitive colour touchscreen. All models also come standard with Mirror Screen®, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto.

Inside, the seats are trimmed in tri-material ‘Pneuma’ and ‘Rimini’ cloth with orange double stitch detail for added ambiance. For enhanced safety, all models come as standard with PEUGEOT Connect SOS and Assistance, Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation and Driver Attention Warning. Rear parking sensors and automatic headlights provide further convenience.

Allure Premium

Allure Premium models come with 16-inch ‘Soho’ diamond-cut alloy wheels and a gloss black finish to the B-pillar and rear bumper, while the rear lights are full LEDs and feature PEUGEOT’s iconic 3D ‘Claw Effect’ signature. The seats are finished in tri-material ‘Cozy’ leather-effect and ‘Isabella’ cloth seat trim with light blue double-stitch detail, while the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® is upgraded with the addition of a configurable 3D head-up instrument panel. A 180 degree colour reversing camera and automatic windscreen wipers are also added.

GT

GT variants move up to 17-inch diamond-cut, two tone alloy wheels, while the exterior styling is further enhanced with gloss black wheel arch extensions, a diamond black roof and a dark chrome chequered radiator grille with gloss black edge trim. GT trim also features 3-Claw headlights with a distinctive ‘Tooth’ design. Interior enhancements include 8-colour ambient lighting, lime green contrast stitching and a 10-inch capacitive colour touchscreen featuring Connected 3D Navigation.

GT Premium

Top of the range GT Premium trim is fitted with 17-inch ‘Bronx’ alloy wheels (petrol/diesel versions), while the seats are trimmed in tri-material ‘Mistral’ black Alcantara® and cloth seat trim with lime green stitch detail. GT Premium models also gain PEUGEOT Open & Go (keyless entry), adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and lane positioning assist