This year PEUGEOT will launch either a full electric (BEV) or a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain on half of its model range, available alongside PureTech petrol or BlueHDi diesel. By 2023, all models within the PEUGEOT range will have an electrified variant. PEUGEOT’s philosophy is to offer its customers the ‘Power of Choice’, allowing them to choose the model and powertrain that most suits their needs and for many, a switch to electric could provide long-term savings.

For numerous drivers, switching to an electrified vehicle has never previously been a consideration. However, with PEUGEOT offering electrified powertrains on over half of its model range within the next six months and a 7kW PodPoint home wallbox charging solution, there’s never been a better time to make the switch. In addition, many customers previously driving a petrol or diesel could find they make a total cost of ownership saving when switching to a plug-in hybrid or full electric vehicle.

The all-new PEUGEOT e-208 in Allure trim, with an average retail usage of 10,000 miles per annum over a four year period, could cost up to £198* per month less than the equivalent petrol all-new PEUGEOT 208 1.2 PureTech 100 EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox. The total cost of ownership calculation takes into account data such as; initial cost of the vehicle, fuel, tax, residual value, mileage and usage duration.

For high mileage fleet operators, choosing a plug-in hybrid over a diesel could also represent a lower total cost of ownership. For example, the PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID in GT Line trim could represent a saving of £191** per month, over a four year, 80,000 mile period, when compared to the 508 1.5 BlueHDi 130 8-speed automatic in the same trim level. Whilst the all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW HYBRID GT Line could offer a saving of as much as £156** per month when compared to the same model with a 1.5 BlueHDi 130 8-speed automatic diesel engine.

The all-new PEUGEOT 208, available with a full electric, PureTech petrol or BlueHDi diesel powertrain, was recently named European Car of the Year 2020. Available from £16,845 OTR and £25,715† OTR (BEV), the all-new 208 and e-208 has a stand out design, with chequered front grille, iconic ‘tooth’ design LED daytime running lights and 3D ‘claw effect’ rear lighting. From Allure upwards, the all-new 208 features the 3D PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, with compact multifunction steering wheel, 7” or 10” HD capacitive colour touchscreen (depending on version) and 3D configurable head up digital instrument panel.

Also now on sale is the all-new 2008 SUV and the fully electric, e-2008 SUV. With prices starting at £28,665† for the fully electric e-2008 SUV, customers can benefit from specific design cues including dichroic lion, blue monogram ‘e’ and body coloured front grille, without having to compromise on interior space when compared to the petrol or diesel variants.

The PEUGEOT 508 and all-new 508 SW is available with a plug-in hybrid, PureTech petrol or BlueHDi diesel powertrain. With prices starting from £26,855 OTR and £34,945 OTR (PHEV) for the Fastback, the PEUGEOT 508 benefits from an Advanced Automatic Emergency Braking system, Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation and Active Lane Keeping Assist as standard, as well as connected 3D navigation and Mirror Screen®, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlayTM.

The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV HYBRID and the 300HP HYBRID4, the highest performance production PEUGEOT ever made, is also now on sale. All models can be ordered through PEUGEOT buy online.