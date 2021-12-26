PEUGEOT has updated the 508 and 508 SW models, with revised trim options, new interior features as well as exterior changes. Available to order now, prices for the updated PEUGEOT 508 start from £28,215, with the 508 SW from £29,815.

Following customer feedback, PEUGEOT has streamlined the trim levels available across the 508 range. The PEUGEOT 508 and PEUGEOT 508 SW will now be available in Active Premium, Allure Premium, GT, GT Premium and PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED trim levels, with Allure trim no longer available, in line with customer preferences for higher trim level vehicles.

PEUGEOT has also introduced subtle styling changes across the 508 range. All models now come with black door mirrors instead of body-coloured ones, while the front grille from GT trim will evolve from chrome to an assertive dark chrome with a black surround. From Allure Premium trim onwards, all models come with full LED headlights as standard.

Available in Fastback or SW, the 508 can be purchased with efficient plug-in HYBRID, petrol and diesel powertrains. With emissions as low as 29g/km CO 2 , plug-in HYBRID variants are ideal for fleet and business users, with Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rates from 10% and a zero emissions range of up to 39 miles (WLTP). By 2024, PEUGEOT will offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up.

Earlier this year, PEUGEOT introduced the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED to the range, the first model launched under the new PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED label. Available as a Fastback or a sleek estate SW model, the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED introduces a new ‘Neo-Performance’ philosophy that combines PEUGEOT’s motorsport knowhow with its expertise in electrification.

The four-wheel drive (4WD) 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED features plug-in HYBRID electric technology and produces 360hp through combining an internal combustion engine with two electric motors. With up to 26 miles of zero emissions range (WLTP), the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED comes with a low 12% Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rate.

The PEUGEOT 508 and 508 SW line-up offers customers complete ‘Power of Choice’ and is packed with technological innovations and standard equipment across the range:

Active Premium

Active Premium models come standard with 16-inch ‘Cypress’ or ‘Brandon’ alloy wheels (depending on engine variants), automatic headlights and windscreen wipers. Inside, all models feature Mistral tri-material ‘Losange’ cloth seat trim with copper ‘Goa’ stich detail, Visio Park 1 with front and rear parking sensors as well as a 180-degree reversing camera.

All models also come with PEUGEOT’s i-Cockpit® with a configurable 12.3-inch head-up digital instrument panel and an eight-inch capacitive colour touchscreen, as well as PEUGEOT’s compact multi-function steering wheel. Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto are also standard across all models. For improved safety, Active Premium models as standard come with PEUGEOT Connect SOS and Assistance, as well as PEUGEOT’s Safety Pack which features; Advanced Automatic Emergency Braking System, Distance Alert, Speed Limit Information/Intelligent Speed Adaptation, as well as Active Lane Keeping Assistance.

Allure Premium

Allure Premium models add 17-inch ‘Merion’ diamond cut two-tone alloys, with the interior seating upgraded to a Mistral tri-material ‘Mila’ leather effect and ‘Brumeo’ cloth seat trim with grey ‘Beton’ stich detail. The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® is also upgraded with a 10-inch High Definition capacitive colour touch screen with Connected 3D Navigation and a three-year subscription to traffic alerts, while the Safety Pack Plus adds Passive Blind Spot Detection, Advanced Driver Attention Alert, PEUGEOT Smartbeam Assistance and Speed Limit and Road Sign Recognition and Recommendation. Allure Premium models also come with the Drive Assist Pack Plus as standard, which adds Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go as well as Lane Positioning Assist.

GT

GT variants move to 18-inch ‘Sperone’ diamond cut two-tone alloys wheels and come with designated GT badging around the vehicles as well as a chequered radiator grille for improved styling. The rear of the vehicle also houses PEUGEOT’s full LED 3D signature ‘Claw Effect’ lights. Inside, GT variants come with Mistral tri-material ‘Belomka’ leather effect and ‘Ornis’ cloth seat trim with Aikinite double stich detail, with the interior ambiance improved by blue ambient lighting inside the front door panels and centre console.

GT Premium

Top of the range GT Premium variants can be specified with either 18-inch (Plug-in Hybrids) or 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels (ICE). Inside, GT Premium models come with Mistral leather effect and Alcantara® seat trim with the front seats featuring electric adjustment and heating. A FOCAL® premium HIFI speaker system improves the acoustic experience, while Visio Park 3 adds a 360-degree HD colour camera system and fully automated parking assistance for improved convenience.

508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED

508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED models come standard with 20-inch ‘EXXAR’ two-tone diamond cut alloy wheels, and a choice of three striking colour options; Nera Black, Selenium Grey or Pearlescent White, with each vehicle featuring the ‘Kryptonite’ colour signature.

All 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED models also come with PEUGEOT’s Active Suspension for an improved ride, and Drive Assist Pack Plus which adds Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and Lane Positioning Assist.

Inside, all models come with Mistral Nappa Leather with Alcantara® seats with heated and massage function for front passenger and driver. 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED models also come with the FOCAL® premium HIFI speaker system, wireless smartphone charging as well as Connected 3D Navigation and Visio Park 3 with 360-degree High Definition colour camera.

Prices for the 508 range start from £28,215.00 OTR, while 508 SW prices start from £29,815.00 OTR.

PEUGEOT 508 prices

Trim Engine CO 2 g/km On the Road MRRP Active Premium 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 131 £28,215.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 121 £30,165.00 Allure Premium 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 131 £30,365.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 121 £32,315.00 HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 29 £37,260.00 GT 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 132 £30,815.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 122 £32,765.00 HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 32 £37,710.00 GT Premium 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 139 £33,015.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 128 £34,965.00 HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 33 £40,910.00 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED HYBRID4 360CH e-EAT8 4WD 8-Speed Efficient Automatic Transmission 42 £53,995.00

PEUGEOT 508 SW prices