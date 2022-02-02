Plans submitted for dozens of new residential properties in a County Durham village are being hailed as a welcome boost for the region’s affordable housing stock.

The proposals from developer Karbon Homes would see 107 affordable homes developed on the site of the former Roseberry Sports Community College in Pelton to the north of Chester-le-Street.

Sixty-eight rent-to-buy properties, with their own private amenity space to rear, are planned as part of the regeneration project along with 31 apartments for over 50s living and eight bungalows.

The multi-million-pound scheme comes as the Government continues to push for the delivery of new properties to meet the chronic housing shortage and arrest the decline in the affordability of home ownership. It also wants to relieve the pressure on the social rented sector, which has prompted the growth in private renting.

Lea Smith, development manager at Karbon Homes, said: “We know there is a need for more affordable housing in the area and we’ve designed a development that meets the needs of the local community, with a mix of property types and sizes to provide options for residents at varying stages of life.

“This includes apartments for over 55s and bungalows for rent, to help combat the shortage of accessible homes for older residents in the area, alongside family homes, available through affordable tenures to help those who might otherwise struggle to get onto the property ladder.”

If it gets the green light in spring 2022, onsite building work is expected to start this autumn with the first phase of properties expected to be available by spring 2023.

The development could see an estimated 125 construction and supply chain jobs created.

Joe Ridgeon (above), director of North East planning specialists Hedley Planning Services, who has submitted the plans to County Durham Council planning department, said: “The proposed development would provide the clear benefit of creating new affordable housing for local people and creating a strong sense of community.

“As planners, we want to see the creation of exciting and rewarding housing schemes in the north east region that leave a long-lasting legacy. This one will undoubtedly see a real positive change in this part of County Durham and should be welcomed.”