Following a year that saw more consumers engaging in outdoor activities than ever before, Polaris Off Road has unveiled its 2022 model year line-up for Europe, Middle East and Africa, with new models, colour options and upgrades across the RANGER, RZR, GENERAL and Sportsman brands.

Headlining the 2022 range is the all-new RANGER SP 570 and RANGER Diesel Deluxe, taking the industry’s No.1-selling utility side-by-side vehicle to the next level with user-inspired innovations and advancements.

POLARIS RANGER SP 570

RANGER 570 has been the top choice for farmers, landowners and outdoor enthusiasts for more than a decade, and now, with rider-inspired features to deliver enhanced capability, comfort and drivability, the new mid-size RANGER SP 570 works harder and rides smoother than ever before.

“Our customers lead a busy lifestyle and they don’t want to compromise on the two things they care most about: doing good quality work and enjoying time with the family,” said Chris Judson, Vice President of RANGER, GENERAL and ATV, Polaris. “The RANGER SP 570 was designed so they don’t have to make these trade-offs; it’s great for work, fun to ride and the perfect fit.”

Redesigned from the ground up, the RANGER SP 570 features a bold, updated style along with a host of rider-inspired improvements. The redesigned cargo box is nearly 30 percent larger, delivering class-leading volume with a single-handle tailgate for quick and easy access for loading and unloading cargo. Integrated tie-downs, slots for cargo dividers, and Lock & Ride attachment points allow users to easily secure cargo and maximize utility.

Punching well above its weight, the proven Prostar 570cc double-overhead-cam engine packs class-leading power along with a new CVT system, two-times longer belt life and an upsized and re-tuned clutch system for improved low-speed drivability. The all-new suspension provides 25.4 cm of ground clearance, a tighter turning radius and a compact width of 144.5 cm, giving the 570 a best-in-class combination of manoeuvrability and capability.

With nearly 75 litres of onboard storage, including a mobile phone holder, enclosed storage bins, a map or tablet pocket, and a massive sealed glove box, riders can take everything they need for the ride. The cab is built around the user: The dash has been moved back to provide more knee space and there is a new quieter exhaust system so riders can enjoy a conversation while the vehicle is running.

Polaris is also offering 40 all-new accessories for the RANGER SP 570, along with four new accessory collections: Landowner, Farm, Hunt and Trail. Riders now have more options than ever for customization based on how they use their vehicle. With the launch of the RANGER SP 570, comes the introduction of Polaris Pro Shield cab components to the lineup. The tightest-sealing cab system from Polaris reduces noise, water and dust from the cab for maximum rider comfort. Additionally, riders can enjoy their favourite songs wirelessly through the JBL® Trail 4.0 audio system.

The RANGER SP 570 comes in three colour options for Europe, Middle East and Africa, including Sage Green, Hunter Edition in Polaris Pursuit Camo, and Nordic Pro Edition in Black Pearl with an in-cab heater and winch.

POLARIS RANGER DIESEL DELUXE

Developed and launched specifically for markets in Europe, Middle East and Australia in 2019, the RANGER Diesel introduced refined performance with the all-new diesel engine, enhanced ergonomics, an upgraded chassis and class-leading capabilities.

New for 2022, Polaris introduces the RANGER Diesel Deluxe, combining the same durability, dependability and capability, with premium upgrades.

Jenika Bishop, RANGER Product Manager at Polaris, said: “The new Diesel Deluxe model is focused on providing our customers the value and key features they want in a vehicle, standard from the factory.”

Delivering a premium look and feel, the RANGER Diesel Deluxe is available in a sleek Matte Titanium finish, along with striking LED headlights. The LED lights deliver 60-percent more output than the traditional halogen lights for improved visibility in low-light conditions, allowing riders to stay outside for longer to get the job done. The standard steel wheels have been upgraded to new 12-inch black aluminium wheels with 27-inch 6-ply Maxxis tyres.

It’s not just the exterior changes that make the new Diesel more deluxe. Inside, riders will find an upgraded steering wheel with accent trim and premium branding and all-new seats with a contoured fit offering premium refinement, additional bolstering, and next-level comfort.

Fitted directly at the factory, the Ranger Diesel Deluxe comes with a pre-installed 8 vent in-cab heater, an under-seat box for enhanced storage, and a noise reduction system to create a more comfortable, quieter cab.

POLARIS RANGER

In addition to the all-new RANGER SP 570, the full-size RANGER lineup receives several upgrades for 2022. Polaris is always listening to its riders and dealers, and the new full-size lineup includes improvements that are a direct result of their feedback. More comfort and capability are critical for utility side-by-side customers.

For 2022, RANGER adds all-new seats. Redesigned seats offer next-level comfort thanks to upgraded cushioning and more premium material, while enhanced bolstering keeps riders more securely seated when traveling over rough terrain. Available on all XP 1000 models.

New colours have been introduced to the RANGER model lineup, RANGER XP 1000 Premium available in Matte Titanium (3-seat and crew models), RANGER XP 1000 Premium ABS in Ghost Grey. New for 2022, Polaris welcomes the RANGER CREW 1000 in Stealth Grey to the EMEA market.

POLARIS RZR

New colours have been added to the Polaris RZR Pro XP platform for 2022, with the RZR Pro XP Sport now available in Cruiser Black, whilst the Pro XP Ultimate model is now available in a Super Graphite option.

POLARIS GENERAL

Polaris GENERAL, the all-around adventure side-by-side that offers more performance, comfort and versatility than anything else in its class, sees new upgrades and options available for 2022. GENERAL 1000 Deluxe ABS two-seat model and GENERAL 4 1000 Deluxe model are now available in Steely Blue, and come with an upgraded synthetic rope with a new blacked-out, forged hook, aluminium fairlead and rubber isolator.

POLARIS ATV

Polaris Sportsman, the No.1-selling automatic 4×4 ATV, and Polaris Scrambler, the pure performance ATV, are now available in new colours across the utility, touring and sports line-up. The Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 is now available in Black Pearl, whilst the touring XP 1000 model is available in Navy Bue. The Sportsman XP 1000 S model also has a colour change to Super Graphite. For the Scrambler line-up, the Scrambler XP 1000 S now comes in Radar Blue for 2022.