There are numerous ways to extend your living space, and one of them is wood decking. Many homeowners prefer the use of wood for their decks due to its natural and classy look. Its attractive and stunning aesthetic does not require enhancement or extra decoration. But besides its natural beauty, wood decking is also known for its durability and strength, making it a worthier investment.

Another good news is that wood decks are also easy to maintain. They need little maintenance throughout their lifespan, so you won’t need to worry about expensive additional costs besides the initial expense. To give you an idea of how you can keep your wood decking in tip-top condition, here’s a list of maintenance tips to follow.

Apply deck coating

If your wood decking is not yet coated, this is the time to do so. A proper coating cannot only improve the appearance of your deck but also make it water-resistant. Talk to a local deck-coating expert who can provide you with waterproof coating and ensure splinters and cracks will be prevented. Hiring a professional can guarantee proper coating, helping you avoid accidents in the property caused by warped or cracked wood. If you want to keep your wood deck aesthetically pleasing and last longer than expected, invest in a quality coating system.

Build a roof

This is not totally maintenance work, but it’s an addition that can make your deck last longer. Not to mention it adds beauty and function to your deck too. Investing in a roof addition can minimize the structure’s exposure to snow, hail, rain, and sunshine. Plus, you get to show more of your lifestyle and taste on your property. Adding a roof can also make your deck an absolute outdoor room that you can use for recreation, family time, cooking and dining, and of course, relaxation. In other words, it makes your deck more functional and beautiful, which is great news if you’re planning to sell down the road.

Inspect it annually

Inspecting the overall state and structure of your wood decking should be done at least twice a year. If you have an older build, you might need to inspect it more often for damage. Most homeowners do this every spring and fall season. The first thing you should look for is moisture buildup on the decks’ beams, posts, and joints. If you see signs of moisture, you can try adjusting the angle of the beams or joints to drain the water. Letting moisture sit on your deck can impact its structural integrity.

You’d also want to inspect for insect or pests damage, from carpenter bee holes to old wasp nests. Repair and scrape them off the moment you see them. In days of extreme weather events, rapid checks are highly recommended. Schedule your seasonal deck inspections so you won’t forget them.

Keep it clean

There are different ways to clean your wood decking, and one is using a regular garden house. Ensure you also have a mild soap and scrub brush with you to remove any build-up of algae, mildew, mold, and dirt. The brush should have natural or nylon bristles to avoid creating deep scratches or dents on your deck. You can also perform a power wash on your deck every year for a deeper clean. If your deck is quite old and can’t take a power washer, you can try using a wood chemical cleaner and a regular garden sprayer. In case you’re shoveling snow from your deck, do not use a metal-edged shovel as it can scratch the wood. You can opt for a metal one with a rubber edge or a plastic shovel.

Keep an eye on greenery

If you’re like most homeowners who want to fill their yard and deck with greenery, ensure to keep creepers in check. They can climb into your wood decking, making their way through the boards and cause moisture buildup. Potted plants can also hold moisture and trap them on your deck’s boards. Use plant stands and risers are more practical options. If you can’t let those potted plants go, you can just move them around regularly to prevent stains and rings on the boards. The wood will also dry out faster this way. And since water dripping from the plants are the main issue here, not overwatering them will be a huge help.

By following these simple steps, you can maintain the natural beauty of your wood deck and even extend its life expectancy. Take advantage of its natural feel and warmth and make your property an attractive target in the market by maintaining a stunning wood deck.