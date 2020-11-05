A LEGAL services company founded in the North-East has celebrated its tenth anniversary by securing full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Premier Legal Assist, who still have a big presence in the region, can work knowing clients are assured everything is being done professionally in its activities as a Claims Management Company (CMC).

The FCA carried out a forensic audit of all business operations while assessing future business plans and undertaking stringent financial background checks before giving Premier Legal Assist the outcome it wanted.

Bryan McCourt, the company’s Darlington-based managing director, said: “The authorisation process started in April 2019 and after we were given temporary authorisation we received full authorisation in October 2020.

“Law firms looking to use a CMC or legal services like us need to have FCA authorisation otherwise they are not compliant. We are now fully compliant and it’s fantastic news for the business.

“It gives the law firms who are our clients the confidence that they are using a company that is legitimate and that we have a strong understanding of regulatory obligations.

“We are trustworthy for both the law firms we work with and the consumer who wants us to work for them.”

Premier Legal Assist, with its headquarters in Crewe, works predominantly with law firms and FCA authorisation allows them to continue delivering regulated claims across its personal injury, medical negligence and document management/collection services.

Document sign up work improves law firm client conversion rates by ten per cent over electronic signatures and Premier Legal Assist boasts a 95 per cent success rate.

The independent legal marketing experts, who specialise in customer acquisition, use a field of staff consisting of ex-police and military to guarantee a level of professionalism and diligence.

Mr McCourt said: “This is a hugely satisfying and much deserved step for us to receive authorisation as we look to expand our business into North-East law firms in the weeks and months ahead.

“As a company that was founded in Darlington, in a two desk office in Coniscliffe Road, in 2010, we have always wanted to work more closely with companies in this area.

“After that we had an office at Wynyard before moving to Cheshire because the majority of our clients were North-West based. As a North-East company we are now looking to grow further up here.”

The FCA has focused on three main areas in a bid to improve standards and service across the sector since taking over the regulation of CMCs in 2019.

The regulator wants customers to be confident in choosing a value-for-money service, CMCs to help customers in a way that complies with rules and, finally, to regulate in a way which prioritises high standards.

