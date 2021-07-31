Happy Kids, Happy Summer!

In time for the summer holidays, Prezzo Manchester Media City is serving children 3 courses from a new kids’ menu for just £6.75

We all know that keeping kids happy over the summer holidays can be quite the task, but it’s also a rewarding one. Prezzo Manchester Media City is turning summer celebration into family fun by relaunching the kids’ menu with a new range of dishes, serving three courses for just £6.75, so that bringing kids along for dinner can be both enjoyable and easy!

Children will even be able to enjoy some fun, educational activities on the back of the menu whilst their parents get stuck into the meal. Colouring, puzzles, mazes, word searches and exercises in basic Italian are amongst the games that will keep little ones entertained at Prezzo this summer. They’ll leave the restaurant having had fun and having learnt something new!

Younger kids will also be offered a sticker sheet of Prezzo’s veggie characters, to decorate the menu or to take home.

​​Prezzo is also partnering with Fruit Shoot to offer guests the chance to win some amazing prizes, including £1000 worth of bicycle vouchers. All diners have to do is strike a pose with their meal and post on Instagram, tagging @love_prezzo and @fruitshootuk.*

Meanwhile, new menu items include the Bambini Calamari starter, served with basil pesto and mayonnaise dip – a great, easy way to get kids trying more adventurous foods. It will join much loved classics such as Garlic Bread and Crispy Fried Mozzarella.

Amongst the new mains, Prezzo is now serving a Chicken & Pepper pizza and a Chicken & Mushroom mini calzone, both bursting with flavour and fun.

For children wanting to choose the same as their parents, two pasta dishes join the kids’ mains menu this summer, inspired by the adult versions. The King Prawns Pasta can be eaten as spaghetti or penne, and in both cases is served with pomodoro sauce and spinach, drizzled with garlic oil and finished with parsley. Likewise, the delicious Pasta & Meatballs is available in spaghetti or penne form, soaked in pomodoro sauce and topped with delicious Italian cheese and parsley. Buon appetito!

There are plenty of choices for dessert, too. Banana & Chocolate Pancakes will be great for growing little ones, whilst the Organic Fruit Lollies make a lighter finish for this three course summer celebration.

Viva flavoured milk (choice of Chocolate & Strawberry) will also be making an appearance on the drinks menu, for that special summer holiday treat. Alternatively, they can choose a Robinsons squash or Fruit Shoot.

To ensure the ongoing safety of Prezzo’s customers and teams, table distancing will still be in place. There will also be sanitising stations, and Prezzo will be operating on a cashless basis.