Prices start from £154,995 OTR

Choice of two model lines: Night Edition and Touring

Available with optional AMG Performance package (Night Edition only) and Rear Luxury Lounge package (Touring only)

On sale now, with first UK vehicles arriving April 2022

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is now on sale, with prices starting from £154,995 OTR.

The first all-electric, high-performance saloon from Mercedes-AMG is available in two model lines: Night Edition and Touring, both of which feature a 4WD, dual-motor AMG electric drivetrain producing 658 hp and 950 Nm (761 hp and 1,020 Nm with optional AMG Performance package with the Night Edition).

With a range of up to 358 miles (WLTP) from its 107.8 kWh battery, the EQS 53 4MATIC+ sprints from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 137mph. The EQS 53 Night Edition with the optional AMG Performance Package has a 0-62pmph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 155mph.

Standard specification for both model lines, both of which start at £154,995, includes: Hyperscreen Package with augmented reality head-up display; Nappa leather upholstery; Burmester® surround sound system; Parking package with Active Parking Assist and 360° camera; AMG specific sound programmes; Driving Assistance Package Plus; AMG black panel radiator grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome; AMG front bumper painted in body colour; AMG side skirts; AMG rear apron painted in vehicle colour with diffuser-style inserts; AMG spoiler lip on the boot lid; AMG Steering wheel, floor mats and interior detailing.

The Night Edition combines performance-focussed AMG body styling with 21” AMG alloy wheels, while the interior features a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel, sports pedals and full leather upholstery. These features are enhanced by the optional AMG Performance Package, available exclusively with the Night Edition.

Priced at £8,995 inc. VAT, the AMG Performance Package adds: AMG high performance ceramic composite braking system; AMG DYNAMIC PLUS boost for RACE START – increasing maximum power and torque for short bursts; AMG Sound Experience Performance with Balanced, Sport and Powerful modes; AMG Driver’s Package with maximum top speed increased to 155 mph; AMG TRACK PACE; and AMG carbon-fibre trim.

The Touring offers comfortable, classy performance and styling – with 22” AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels and Ambient Lighting inside the cabin. These features are enhanced by the optional Rear Luxury Lounge package, which is available exclusively with Touring and costs £2,995 inc. VAT. This package adds: Exclusive Nappa leather comfort seats in Black; electrically adjustable rear seats including sidebags in the rear; luxury head restraints in the rear; MBUX rear tablet; neck and shoulder heating in the rear; climate control for rear seats; comfort rear armrest; wireless charging system for mobile devices in the rear; multi-contour seats in the rear; seat heating plus in the rear; and additional USB ports.

All EQS models come with three years Mercedes me Charge subscription, providing access to a growing network of public charging providers including UK’s largest public charging network. With Mercedes me Charge, customers have one account, one monthly invoice, and can access a wide network of chargers – starting charging sessions through the MBUX system in the car or simply tapping their RFID card.

This also includes a six-month bp pulse+ subscription – which provides free/lower cost charging at bp pulse charging stations – and also a one-year IONITY unlimited membership with free charging at IONITY rapid-charging stations.