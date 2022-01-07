- Prices start from £154,995 OTR
- Choice of two model lines: Night Edition and Touring
- Available with optional AMG Performance package (Night Edition only) and Rear Luxury Lounge package (Touring only)
- On sale now, with first UK vehicles arriving April 2022
The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is now on sale, with prices starting from £154,995 OTR.
The first all-electric, high-performance saloon from Mercedes-AMG is available in two model lines: Night Edition and Touring, both of which feature a 4WD, dual-motor AMG electric drivetrain producing 658 hp and 950 Nm (761 hp and 1,020 Nm with optional AMG Performance package with the Night Edition).
With a range of up to 358 miles (WLTP) from its 107.8 kWh battery, the EQS 53 4MATIC+ sprints from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 137mph. The EQS 53 Night Edition with the optional AMG Performance Package has a 0-62pmph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 155mph.
Standard specification for both model lines, both of which start at £154,995, includes: Hyperscreen Package with augmented reality head-up display; Nappa leather upholstery; Burmester® surround sound system; Parking package with Active Parking Assist and 360° camera; AMG specific sound programmes; Driving Assistance Package Plus; AMG black panel radiator grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome; AMG front bumper painted in body colour; AMG side skirts; AMG rear apron painted in vehicle colour with diffuser-style inserts; AMG spoiler lip on the boot lid; AMG Steering wheel, floor mats and interior detailing.
The Night Edition combines performance-focussed AMG body styling with 21” AMG alloy wheels, while the interior features a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel, sports pedals and full leather upholstery. These features are enhanced by the optional AMG Performance Package, available exclusively with the Night Edition.
Priced at £8,995 inc. VAT, the AMG Performance Package adds: AMG high performance ceramic composite braking system; AMG DYNAMIC PLUS boost for RACE START – increasing maximum power and torque for short bursts; AMG Sound Experience Performance with Balanced, Sport and Powerful modes; AMG Driver’s Package with maximum top speed increased to 155 mph; AMG TRACK PACE; and AMG carbon-fibre trim.
The Touring offers comfortable, classy performance and styling – with 22” AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels and Ambient Lighting inside the cabin. These features are enhanced by the optional Rear Luxury Lounge package, which is available exclusively with Touring and costs £2,995 inc. VAT. This package adds: Exclusive Nappa leather comfort seats in Black; electrically adjustable rear seats including sidebags in the rear; luxury head restraints in the rear; MBUX rear tablet; neck and shoulder heating in the rear; climate control for rear seats; comfort rear armrest; wireless charging system for mobile devices in the rear; multi-contour seats in the rear; seat heating plus in the rear; and additional USB ports.
All EQS models come with three years Mercedes me Charge subscription, providing access to a growing network of public charging providers including UK’s largest public charging network. With Mercedes me Charge, customers have one account, one monthly invoice, and can access a wide network of chargers – starting charging sessions through the MBUX system in the car or simply tapping their RFID card.
This also includes a six-month bp pulse+ subscription – which provides free/lower cost charging at bp pulse charging stations – and also a one-year IONITY unlimited membership with free charging at IONITY rapid-charging stations.