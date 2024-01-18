Prince Harry’s former Audi Estate on sale for £42,000

Striking Audi RS6 once owned by Prince Harry up for sale on PistonHeads

V8-powered estate bought new by the Royal for over £90,000 in 2017

PistonHeads, part of the CarGurus network, is the U.K.’s leading premium automotive marketplace to research, buy, and sell performance and collectable cars 1

Find more performance cars for sale at www.pistonheads.com

Prince Harry’s former Audi RS6 (C7) is newly available to purchase for £42,000 on pistonheads.com – the U.K.’s leading premium automotive marketplace1 to research, buy, and sell performance and collectable cars.

The car’s royal lineage can be traced back to 2017 when the Prince reportedly took delivery of the 560bhp, four-wheel-drive, V8-powered estate car for £91,530 – shortly before marrying Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry is said to have covered around 4,500 miles on the car during his 15 months of ownership. The six-year-old model has now covered a total of 68,000 miles.

The RS6, capable of 0-62 miles per hour (mph) in under four seconds, comes equipped with factory-fitted optional extras which added £11,000 to the original list price. Upon purchasing the car, Prince Harry also elected to have the car’s electronic speed limiter de-restricted, allowing for a top speed of 174 mph.

Additional extras include Daytona Grey Pearl Effect metallic paint, a Grey Alcantara and leather interior with carbon trim, plus desirable RS Sport suspension with Dynamic Ride control. The RS6 retains its original number plate – KX17 ZBN – as proof of its provenance.

Matt Bird, Deputy Editor of PistonHeads, said: “The Audi RS6 is a firm favourite among performance car enthusiasts, and rightly so. Even with royal blood running through its fuel lines, this example is now available for less than half the car’s original purchase price.