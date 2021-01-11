A new report by leading promotional products retailer 4imprint reveals the household names that are helping people through lockdown.

Netflix, Amazon and Cadbury’s have emerged as just some of the brands people insist are getting them through the year.

Researchers polled the nation to discover the brands that are helping Brits deal with the ups, downs and hardships of last 12 months with movie and TV streaming service Netflix securing the top spot.

Runner-up is the retail giant Amazon which keep deliveries going, supplying everything from home schooling provisions to electronics for the millions of home workers.

Not surprisingly then, nearly half (48%) of those polled said they spend more money than usual during the periods of lockdown and three quarters (75%) said it really cheered them up when they knew a delivery was on its way.

Who are the top brands?

Other brands that feature highly in the list are Facebook in third place, followed by WhatsApp, YouTube and Cadbury’s.

TikTok, Marks and Spencer, ASOS and Aldi were also said to have kept our spirits up, as did Instagram, LEGO, Disney+ and Spotify.

According to the market report published by promotional experts 4imprint, one in four said they bought from a brand during lockdown and have since become a loyal customer and 23% insist on buying from British brands in order to feel patriotic.

Of the 1,500 UK consumers polled, 42% said they buy from brands that have good sales and offers on, while a quarter said that speed of delivery was important to them when choosing to buy from one company over an another.

The research shows most of us would have been lost without certain brands and although technology brands featured highly, brands from more traditional industries are hot on the heels of say Xbox or Apple.

According to the study, when shopping online 52% of respondents said that price was the most important thing for them. A further 40% explained that the brand – in addition to the price they are willing to pay for it – matters the most, suggesting that brand awareness heavily influences buyer behaviour.

What has impressed UK customers?

Nearly half (47%) of respondents said they felt certain brands have boomed due to their ability to adapt. A strong online presence (44%) and the reliability (36%) of products or services were other reasons cited for success.

Among some of the most popular purchases people have made this year were clothes (25%) and DIY supplies (13%).

Twenty one percent said simple pleasures like gardening got them through the year and a quarter (25%) said a daily walk really helped.

THE BEST BRANDS – THE FULL LIST

Netflix

Amazon

Facebook

WhatsApp

YouTube

Cadbury’s

Prime video (Amazon)

Sky TV

Spotify

Instagram

Just Eat

Aldi

Disney +

Apple

TikTok

M&S

Kellogg’s

Snapchat

Sony Playstation

Heinz

PG Tips

Now TV

BBC Sounds

Next

Deliveroo

Nespresso

ASOS

X Box (Microsoft)

Birdseye

LEGO.