PUPILS at a North-East school have been put through their paces by The British Army as part of an innovative careers programme.

Year 7 youngsters at Longfield Academy, in Darlington, took part in a “Resilience Day” to help develop their skills in team building, problem-solving, and communication.

Working in form group bubbles, the pupils linked up with the Army Engagement Team on a series of fun learning activities while also getting the opportunity to discuss a range of military careers.

James Raw, Careers Lead at the school, said: “We organised the event to help develop the pupils’ understanding of careers within The British Army, but also to encourage important core skills that they can use in all areas of their school life to help them maximise their potential.

“The day was a resounding success and we will be looking at how we can incorporate more team-building exercises in the near future.

“The pupils were really engaged, and the Army staff were very complimentary, so we expect great things from the class of 2025!”

Despite the pandemic, the event, which took place over two days, was able to go ahead because it was outdoors and the weather stayed fine.

Careers staff at the school are now working on the virtual Post-16 options event on October 1.

Under normal circumstances, participating organisations would be present in the hall, but unfortunately that is not possible this year. Instead, further education providers will create and supply presentations. In addition to the presentations, several organisations will take part in question and answer sessions via Zoom. The presentations and the Q&A sessions will be available to view on the school website.

“We feel it is really important to maintain two-way communication between the pupils and some of the key providers, rather than it just be presentations,” said Mr Raw.

“The school places great emphasis on careers guidance, and helping pupils make the right choices, so our aim is to carry on with a rich and varied programme, making full use of the technology we have at our disposal.”